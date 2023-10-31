Nanoleaf Lines modular HomeKit lighting kit lands at $160 (Reg. $200), more

Amazon is now discounting a collection of Nanoleaf Lines modular lighting packages, all of which are headlined by the standard Lines HomeKit Starter Set. Dropping down to $159.99 shipped, you’re now looking at $40 in savings from the usual $200 going rate. This comes within $10 of the all-time low, is the lowest in nearly 2 months, and the second-best discount period. It’s also a match of last year’s Black Friday mention that arrives on sale for one of the first times in 2023. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review, though we also take a deeper dive into the Nanoleaf Lines feature set down below while also detailing some of the other bundles on sale.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the recent Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package.

Nanoleaf has been on a roll this month, debuting a few new additions to its smart home stable. For something a bit more festive, the company announced its first HomeKit Christmas lights, which are now available for purchase with Matter support in tow at $120. And if you don’t mind waiting a bit longer, we just saw Nanoleaf debut its new Umbra series smart lamps with some of the most unique and eye-catching designs around.

More on Nanoleaf Lines:

Modular backlit smart light bars connect together to create virtually infinite designs. Design your own unique layouts for a stunning and futuristic ambient glow. Transform your favorite songs into a music festival light show in your own home. With the built-in Rhythm music sync, your light lines react and dance to the beat of your music in real-time.

