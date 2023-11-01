Columbia debuts new Star Wars outerwear collection with Rebel Pilot jacket and more

Columbia is back with its latest collection of apparel inspired by the Star Wars universe. As it always seems to do, the company is partnering with Disney in order to release some incredibly themed releases, all of which are headlined by some new Columbia Rebel Pilot jackets.

Columbia makes some of our favorite apparel from a galaxy far, far away – but it really is all about the jackets. Time and time again, the company has delivered some of the most unique, and well-made releases inspired by characters from Star Wars. Now the brand is back with an entire new collection packed with gear based off the iconic Rebel Pilot silhouette.

If you like orange, you’re going to love the new Columbia Star Wars collection. The main release coming to your wardrobe is the newest jacket from the company. We’ve gotten some absolutely amazing pieces in the past, like the Hoth collection as well as a 3-in-1 Boba Fett style, and now there’s a new look inspired by Luke Skywalker’s Rebel Pilot look from The Empire Strikes Back.

The flagship release is a $500 ski suit that comes in the vibrant orange you’d expect and fully recreates the look that the Rebel Alliance is known for. That same waterproof Omni-Tech material is also carry over to a ski jacket at $350, as well as more lightweight outerwear companion at $200.

The rest of the lineup includes much of the same Rebel theming carried over to some skirts and accessories, just minus the bright orange exterior. These are going to be some of the more tame and affordable picks from the Columbia Star Wars collection, with the $50 Skywalker Pilot Crossbody Bag being a personal favorite of mine.

All of the new Columbia Star Wars jackets and releases will be going live in just a month. Just before winter, the new Rebel Pilot jacket will debut on December 1 alongside all of the other new outerwear and accessories. You can check out thew whole lineup right now ahead of time over on this landing page.

We’ll be covering the launch next month, but expect these releases to sell out incredibly quick.

9to5Toys’ Take

Columbia has done it again, at least if you’re okay with bringing home something a bit more eye-catching. I adore the whole collection as a Star Wars fan who isn’t afraid of embracing her geeky side. There really is no getting around just how bold the whole lineup is, especially compared to releases from previous years. But those Columbia Rebel Pilot Jackets are just so rad, I am willing to let my fandom stand out a bit.

Quality should be top notch as always, especially considering the steep price tags. I have two of these Columbia Star Wars jackets already, and they’ve held up incredibly well over the years – so I am expecting much of the same from the collection this time around.

