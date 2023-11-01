Save 50% on a yearly Walmart+ membership ahead of Black Friday, now down to $49

Walmart just announced its annual Black Friday plans today, and now it’s offering a rare chance to save on its membership subscriptions. Normally signing up for Walmart+ would run you $98, but right now you can drop the price down to $49 while taking full advantage of the membership program, Walmart’s early access discounts, and more. In what is akin to Amazon Prime, Walmart+ is the retailer’s own take on a paid shopping membership – which we break down below the fold.

The biggest perk here ahead of the holiday shopping season has to be the early access to deals. We’ll be seeing plenty of offers go live at Walmart next week, and the best of the best may even sell out before they even go live to the general public. There are also other perks like free shipping on all orders, unlimited grocery delivery, access to Paramount+, and everything else you can read about right here.

Now Walmart is making getting in on all of the benefits a bit more affordable by launching a new pre-summer sale promotion. Right now, a year of Walmart+ membership has dropped down to $49. This is one of the first discounts of these sorts yet, and only the second one in 2023 so far. We last saw the same 50% discount earlier in the year during the summer Walmart+ Week sale. After the first year, the price will go back up to $98.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest holiday shopping news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional early Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. Just like how Amazon is setting the pace with an early sales event, we expect to see the same from Walmart and other retailers through November and beyond.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on BlueSky

Follow 9to5Toys on Threads

Follow 9to5Toys on Mastodon

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign up for 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!