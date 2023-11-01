Walmart Black Friday 2023 deals revealed: Apple Watch Series 9 $329, AirPods 2 $69, more

Walmart today is announcing its plan for all of the upcoming Black Friday 2023 deals. Set to kick off in just a week, the retailer will begin dishing out some of the year’s most enticing discounts as part of a multi-event approach to the holiday shopping season.

It looks like the name of the game this year for Black Friday 2023 is it to have multiple phases of offers. After all, it’s what we’ve seen from Best Buy, Target, and Costco – and now Walmart. The festivities this year will be centered around a pair of different sales events giving customers multiple opportunities to cash in on the year’s best deals ahead of Christmas.

The first of these rollouts will kick off next week on Wednesday, November 8. It’ll be delivering an assortment of online-only discounts, that are then going to be carried over to Walmart’s brick and mortar locations at the end of the week thanks to some matching in-store deals. Online deals start on November 8 at 3 p.m. EST, with early access for Walmart+ members going live at noon.

Then there’s the second stage of the Walmart Black Friday 2023 action, which targets Thanksgiving week with another batch of deals on Wednesday, November 22 at 3 p.m. EST. The same early access is available for Walmart+ members at noon, with the savings culminating in some in-store access on Black Friday proper.

If you aren’t already signed up to the program, Walmart+ is the retailer’s own take on a paid shopping membership similar to Amazon Prime. Alongside early access to discounts that will be dropping this November and beyond, there are also other perks like free shipping on all orders, unlimited grocery delivery, access to Paramount+, and everything else you can read about right here. Locking in your trial membership right now is a great way to save all this month, too. The 30-day coverage will get you through Black Friday and even Cyber Monday, letting you enjoy all of the Walmart perks for nothing.

Walmart is notably the first to take the wraps off some of its upcoming Apple deals, with a pair of notable offers that can be shared ahead of time. The all-new Apple Watch Series 9 will be dropping to its best price yet of $329 for the 41mm, while AirPods 2 will hit $69 following a $30 price cut.

Other notable Walmart Black Friday 2023 offers include:

Samsung 65-inch UHD Roku TV – $398

50-inch Class onn. Roku TV – $148

Barbie Playset – $13 (Save $9)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles RC – $25 (Save $25)

LEGO Technic – $25 (Save $15)

Dyson V12 Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum – $450 (Save $200)

Ninja Professional Blender- $50

Levi Signature Jeans – $15 (Save $5)

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals – $20 (Save $30)

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional early Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. Just like how Amazon is setting the pace with an early sales event, we expect to see the same from Walmart and other retailers through November and beyond.

