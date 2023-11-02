Apple’s iPad 10th Gen 256GB drops to $540 shipped at Amazon, more from $399

Amazon is now offering the Apple iPad 10th Gen with the upgraded 256GB of storage for $539.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $599, this is is a solid $59 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for this configuration and undercuts the current Best Buy sale price by $9. Just keep in mind, you can still score the base 64GB model in all colorways down at $399 shipped, or $50 under the regular $449 list. Head below for more details.

The 10th Generation 10.9-inch iPad is a solid entry point into the Apple tablet lineup for folks that don’t need all of the bells and whistles of the pro-grade models or the more expensive Air variants. Loaded with the A14 Bionic chip, it features a True Tone-equipped 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage alongside Touch ID in the power button. “iPadOS makes iPad more productive, intuitive, and versatile. With iPadOS, run multiple apps at once, use Apple Pencil to write in any text field with Scribble, and edit and share photos.”

Swing by our dedicated iPad hub for more price drops on Apple tablets and accessories including this new all-time low on the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $1,000 and our hands-on review of the new ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 with magnetic iPad charging. Everything else awaits right here.

Apple 10.9-inch iPad features:

Colorfully reimagined and more versatile than ever. With an all-screen design, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and four gorgeous colors. iPad delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected, and get things done. Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU.

