Apple’s iPad 10th Gen 256GB drops to $540 shipped at Amazon, more from $399

Justin Kahn -
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
$59 off From $399
icon

Amazon is now offering the Apple iPad 10th Gen with the upgraded 256GB of storage for $539.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $599, this is is a solid $59 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for this configuration and undercuts the current Best Buy sale price by $9. Just keep in mind, you can still score the base 64GB model in all colorways down at $399 shipped, or $50 under the regular $449 list. Head below for more details. 

The 10th Generation 10.9-inch iPad is a solid entry point into the Apple tablet lineup for folks that don’t need all of the bells and whistles of the pro-grade models or the more expensive Air variants. Loaded with the A14 Bionic chip, it features a True Tone-equipped 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage alongside Touch ID in the power button. “iPadOS makes iPad more productive, intuitive, and versatile. With iPadOS, run multiple apps at once, use Apple Pencil to write in any text field with Scribble, and edit and share photos.” 

Swing by our dedicated iPad hub for more price drops on Apple tablets and accessories including this new all-time low on the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $1,000 and our hands-on review of the new ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 with magnetic iPad charging. Everything else awaits right here

Apple 10.9-inch iPad features:

Colorfully reimagined and more versatile than ever. With an all-screen design, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and four gorgeous colors. iPad delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected, and get things done. Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Home Depot 2023 Black Friday ad: $2,300 off kitchen app...
Backcountry takes an extra 20% off snow gear: Helly Han...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Down in Berm...
Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 24 all-time l...
Bring the vibes home with Govee’s 10-pack Glide T...
Get a 1-year Costco Gold Star membership with a $40 dig...
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) and Echo Dot (5th Gen) multi-room...
Secure Apple’s Leather AirTag Loop before it̵...
Load more...
Show More Comments