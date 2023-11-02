MSI debuts 2024 Aegis RS and Infinite RS series pre-built gaming desktops starting at $2,099

MSI is debuting its new 2024 Aegis RS series and 2024 Infinite RS series pre-built gaming desktops featuring the newly released 14th Gen Intel Core Series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards. Now available for purchase, these desktops were made for entry-level gamers looking to take their gaming to the next level without the knowledge to build their own PC, as well as provide enthusiast-level gamers with cutting-edge hardware along with the added confidence of a unified manufacturer warranty compared to building a system from various parts.

Aegis RS 14th gen – esports optimized and battle-ready

The Aegis RS 14th is a serious weapon for improving your gaming career. Assembled in the US, it comes with a DIY feel, as it can be upgraded and repaired due to its use of standard form factor components. The stylish RGB fans behind the tempered glass panels of the Aegis series chassis add flair to the otherwise understated design.

It can be configured up to an Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU, with a 6 GHz boost at stock speeds, 24 cores, and 32 threads. Its GPU can likewise go up to an MSI RTX 4080 graphics card, allowing it to handle 1440p gaming with significant improvement from past models.

Starting with stock RAM of 32 GB, you’ll also find models with 64 GB, with the system itself able to be upgraded and expanded up to 128 GB. This improves efficiency for the machine, allowing it to more effortlessly operate at higher-quality settings in games – especially if you’re the type of gamer who has multiple applications running simultaneously. With both the SSD and HHD able to climb up to 2 TB of storage space each, you’ll have all you need for faster overall system performance regardless of the games you choose to run.

Infinite RS 14th – the ultimate machine for the ultimate gamer

Sharing many similar traits and capabilities as the Aegis RS, the Infinite RS 14th is meant for those looking to unlock the ultimate experience that modern gaming has to offer and is ideal for diehards, such as modders who aren’t afraid to change texture packs, customize UI, and create content to make their gaming adventures their own.

First off, the Inifinite RS is premiering with a new chassis design loaded with a variety of features to improve users’ overall experience. It comes with four 140 mm ARGB fans, with plenty of remaining space for large 360 mm liquid cooling radiators, and a front panel that is composed of a perforated “mesh-like” design that encourages airflow into the system.

This front panel design is especially important due to the components housed inside, with configurations up to an Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. To push the desktop’s performance to higher extremes, however, it boasts a unique configuration featuring the MSI RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X graphics card, a liquid-cooled version of the RTX 4090.

It features sturdy 3 mm thick tempered glass on the left panel with the ability to hinge open on each side easily, giving quick access to internal components while making maintenance, expandability, and system upgrades a breeze. It also has a dedicated LED button to let users change RGB lighting settings while still keeping their reset button functionality. You can configure it even further through the MSI Center software in order to allow new lighting options, letting users reconfigure system resources and optimize the system to their needs.

The Aegis RS and Infinite RS are now available for purchase

Now available for purchase, the Aegis RS starts at a $2,099 price tag and can be found on Amazon and Newegg. The Infinite RS starts at a $3,899.99 price tag and can also be found on Amazon and Newegg.

