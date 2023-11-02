Samsung’s 16-inch 2023 Galaxy Book3 Pro laptop hits new Amazon low at $1,150 ($300 off)

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model 16-inch Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro laptop for $1,149.99 shipped. Regularly $1,450 and sometimes as much as $1,475 at Amazon, this is $300 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal undercuts the fall Prime Day price we tracked on the 16-inch pro model by $30 as well. While you will find the basic model in the 15.6-inch configuration back down at the $950 Amazon low, the pro variants up the battery life, deliver a more premium 16:10 AMOLED WQXGA+ display, and a higher-resolution 1080p webcam. Head below for more details.

Centered around the 120Hz 16:10 AMOLED display, this model carries the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P processor as well as 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The 1080p HD webcam is also joined by Samsung’s “longest-lasting battery” with the ability to “get a 40% charge in just 30 minutes.”

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro features expandable storage and with the ongoing deals we are tracking on some of the brand’s latest and greatest microSD models, you can do so at a discount. The new PRO Ultimate model that runs at 200MB/s is starting from a new $15 Amazon all-time low and you’ll also find deals on larger capacity PRO Plus options as well.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro laptop features:

Premium performance: Accomplish your ambitions with the latest Intel processor and see more on a super-crisp, large 16:10 AMOLED display.

Productivity all day: Bustle through your busy day effortlessly with an ultrathin and light PC that won’t slow you down. Our longest-lasting battery and get a 40% charge in just 30 minutes

Do more, and do it more securely: Connect your Galaxy devices and expand your work possibilities. And do it all simply, securely and worry-free.

Career-accelerating speed: Newest 13th-gen Intel Core processor. Stream webinars and video conferences with ease

A screen like you’ve never seen: Stunning AMOLED screen. Super-fast 120Hz refresh for smooth scrolling display. Eye Care Display reduces blue light

