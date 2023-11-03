Roborock’s Q7 Max robot vacuum and mop plans most efficient cleaning routes for $330 low

Amazon is offering the roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $329.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $270 off coupon. Down from its $600 price tag, we’ve seen recurring discounts on this robot about once every month, with most of them falling to a $400 low, and occasionally seeing a fall further to $360 at the lowest. Today’s deal amounts to a 45% markdown off the going rate, coming in $30 above the current used pricing, $30 under our previous mention, and marking a new all-time low.

Offering a 180 minute runtime with 4,200Pa of suction and 30 water flow levels of mopping action, this robot vacuum is equipped with LiDAR navigation, allowing it to build 3D maps of your home so that it can not only keep track of where its been, but also plan out the most efficient routes to where it is going. Its all-rubber brush now sits lower to the ground for a more thorough cleaning job and resists tangling up in heaps of hair – whether human or pet. It can distinguish between your floor types throughout your home in order to avoid mopping mishaps, and can be completely controlled and have settings adjusted via the smart app, Alexa, or Google Assistant. Head below to read more.

Amazon is also offering the roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop for $499.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $370 off coupon. It offers expanded features similar to the above model with one major difference: the included auto-empty dock, a 2.7L dustbin that it can empty itself into so you won’t have to constantly empty it yourself for up to seven weeks. You can also check out all the other roborock devices receiving discounts here.

And if you’re looking outside the roborock brand, check out our past coverage of the new Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop, equipped with 4,300Pa of suction power while also offering sonic mopping technology that delivers 2,500 vibrations per minute in conjunction with a large 1,000ml water tank to provide a more thorough cleaning experience than more traditional robots.

roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner features:

Deeper Cleaning with Powerful 4200 Pa Suction: With an incredible maximum suction power of 4200 Pa, the Q7 Max easily lifts debris and pet hair from floors, drags it from cracks, and draws it from carpets. When a carpet is detected, it will automatically increase its suction to the maximum for deep cleaning.

Combined Dustbin & Water Tank: Combining the 470 ml dustbin and 350 ml water tank means that you can clean more often without worrying about emptying or refilling.

Multi-directional Floating All-Rubber Brush: An all-rubber brush strongly resists hair tangles making it ideal for tackling long hair and pet hair. Multi-directional design means the brush can be closer to the floor to provide deeper and more efficient cleaning.

Long-Lasting Cleaning: The Q7 Max can run for up to 180 minutes on a single charge with a specially designed battery, or for a maximum vacuuming area of 3229 square sqft.

