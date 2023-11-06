Crocs Early Black Friday sale is live! Save up to 50% off clogs, sandals, flip flops, more

Crocs takes up to 50% off out best select styles including clogs, flip flops, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $60 or more. The Baya Lined Clogs are currently marked down to $30 and originally sold for $60. These clogs are available in sizing for men or women and you can choose from four color options. It has a fleece lining to keep toes warm during the fall and winter season a well as indoors or outdoors. You can find nearly 6,000 positive reviews and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Crocs customers. Score additional deals below and you will want to check out the new Nike Flash Sale here that’s offering $30 off orders of $150 or more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!