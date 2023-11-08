Jackery launches early Black Friday sale with portable power stations from $254 (Reg. $300+)

Jackery today is kicking off its early Black Friday deals with a new sale that’s offering the best prices of the holiday season. Discounting its lineup of popular power stations and solar panels, as well as combos, you’ll be able to save on an assortment of the company’s latest off-grid and energy backup solutions. The savings this time around all start from $254 shipped at Amazon. We break down some of our favorite solutions below the fold, but you can just shop all of the savings right here, too.

One of the best discounts this year has Amazon offering the Jackery Solar Generator 4000 Kit for $3,399 shipped. Down from its $4,999 price tag, this is the first discount we have tracked for this particular bundle that includes an Explorer 2000 Plus power station, a PackPlus E2000 Plus expandable battery, and two 200W SolarSaga solar panels. Today’s deal amounts to a 32% markdown off the going rate, giving you back $1,600 in savings, and setting an impressive starting bar for an all-time low. You can learn more about it by heading below the fold or checking out our announcement coverage here.

The Explorer 2000 Plus power station offers up a 2,042.8Wh capacity, doubled to 4,085.6Wh with the expandable battery, making it capable of powering heavy load devices up to 3,000W, covering your outdoor and indoor power needs. It is able to fully recharge in 2.3 hours via a standard wall outlet, or up to 20 hours with the two included 200W solar panels – that time is cut down to just 4 hours when you connect six 200W panels. The power station offers 10 output options: five ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and a car port. You’ll also be able to easily manage your new power station through the Jackery app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

More Jackery Power Station bundles seeing 30%+ discounts:

You can browse all the Jackery products currently on sale here, and if you’re looking for a power station with an even smaller capacity for more personal use when traveling the wilds, check out our recent coverage of the Jackery 300 Plus Portable Power Station with a SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel. It has a 288Wh capacity and five output options: one AC port, one USB-A port, one car port, and two USB-C ports.

Solar Generator 4000 Kit features:

With 4085.6Wh gigantic capacity, Jackery Solar Generator Kit 4000 is capable of powering heavy load devices up to 3000W, satisfying all the power needs of outdoor exploration or home use. It whispers QUIET AT ONLY 30dB in operation, leaving you complete peace of mind. Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus supports up to 5 expandable battery packs with power expanded from 2kWh to 12kWh. 2*Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Power Stations can be connected in parallel to expand the capacity to 24kWh, voltage to 240V and output to 6000W.

