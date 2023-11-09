Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker monitors heart rate, SpO2, and much more at $80 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker for $79.95 shipped. It normally sells for $130, and is now resting at its second-best price ever. This is $50 off, and is the best price cut we’ve seen since all the way back in December of last year when it fell $2 lower. Otherwise, you’re looking at a new 2023 low and a great chance to beat the rush this holiday season. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below the fold for a full breakdown.

The Fitbit Luxe provides a more affordable alternative to other, higher-end fitness tracking experiences out there. So while it might not be any of Fitbit’s newer flagship releases, it’ll still let you keep tabs on your workouts and everyday health with a premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. While not quite as capable on the smartwatch feature set as some of the other options in the Fitbit stable, it’ll certainly help offer extra insight on workouts and overall wellbeing.

If you’re looking for something even more capable for your fitness tracking journey, the Fitbit Sense 2 is the company’s most compelling wearable. There’s more full-fledged smartwatch features than the Luxe, as well as added sensors for being able to monitor even more stats. It’s an even more eye-catching way to take charge of your workouts thanks to a discount down to $198. That’s the best price we’ve ever seen and quite the notable savings from its usual $300 price tag.

Fitbit Luxe features:

See how jewelry gets smart with a tracker that doubles as a timeless accessory and features a vibrant color display. Get better sleep to power your days with sleep tracking and sleep Score in the Fitbit app. Feel a Buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones, while you earn active zone minutes. Maximize your exercise, understand resting heart rate trends and better estimate calorie burn with 24/7 Heart rate tracking.

