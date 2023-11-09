Pokémon’s just-released Paradox Rift TCG Elite Trainer Box falls to new low of $35 (Save $15)

Walmart is now offering the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box for $34.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at $15 in savings and a new all-time low. This is one of the first chances to save since debuting last Friday, undercutting our launch day mention by an extra $5. We go hands-on with everything new with Paradox Rift this time in our review, noting how fun some of the refreshed art is this time around.

The latest expansion to the Pokémon trading card game is here with Paradox Rift. This set was first revealed for the United States back in August when we got the first intel on its 182 included cards. Now, the collection is here with a discount to boot after just hitting store shelves last week. The Elite Trainer Box on sale today includes nine booster packs alongside some card sleeves and other gear – making it the perfect introduction to the TCG for newer players and collectors.

The new expansion marks the fifth set of Pokémon cards from the Scarlet and Violet era. Even with so many sets coming out in 2023 so far, the new Paradox Rift collection still manages to offer plenty of new releases, with more than just updated art.

Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box features:

Dive into the clouds and explore a land that appears to be unbound by time! With ferocious attacks, Ancient Pokémon like Roaring Moon ex and Sandy Shocks ex appear alongside artificial Future Pokémon like Iron Valiant ex and Iron Hands ex. Meanwhile, Garchomp ex, Mewtwo ex, and others Terastallize to gain new types, as Armarouge ex, Gholdengo ex, and more Pokémon ex join the fray. Adventure awaits as timelines collide in the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet—Paradox Rift expansion!

