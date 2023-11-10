End of season discount takes $170 off EGO’s Power+ 21-inch electric lawn mower at $479

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $479 shipped. This is one of the first price cuts on the elevated model with a higher-capacity battery, dropping down from its usual $649 price tag. It’s also notably a new all-time low at $170, even if this is arriving at the end of the lawn mowing season. Even so, this is a great discount to prepare for next year’s spring and summer lawn care routine, especially if finally making the switch away from gas and oil to an electric model is a must – which it should be! Head below for more.

Powered by an upgraded 7.5Ah battery and rapid charger that are included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 65-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there’s also 3-in-1 bagging features for bagging, mulching, and side discharging cut grass. Spring may still be a bit away, but today’s discount still makes a great chance to start off the season next year on the right foot with a chance to ditch gas and oil from your lawn care routine while saving some cash along the way.

As fun as bringing some new tools to your shed can be, there are plenty of more thrilling ways to get in on the environmentally-conscious action. We have discounted e-bikes, scooters of the EV variety, indoor growers to bring the veggies inside, and so much more. And for all of those other environmentally-friendly discounts live ahead of Black Friday, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be.

EGO Power+ 21-inch Electric Mower features:

Offering the torque of gas without the noise, mess and fumes. The EGO POWER+ 21″ Mower delivers long-lasting power, rapid charging and durability in all-weather conditions. With up to 45 minutes of cut time, this mower tackles even the toughest of mowing applications for all grass types. The easily adjustable deck height enables you to cut at any length.

