LEGO’s upcoming Marvel Taxi set revealed as gift with purchase for Avengers Tower

Last week, we got a first official look at the upcoming LEGO Avengers Tower, and today we’re getting a full reveal of the companion gift with purchase. Launching right alongside the brick-built skyscraper on Black Friday, the largest Marvel set of all-time will include a side build featuring a taxi, Black Panther, and three other minifigures.

Now that the excitment of all things LEGO Avengers Tower has been offically shown off, we’re moving onto the freebie you’ll get by purchasing the model on its release date. As the Black Friday LEGO sets typically tend to, there will be an included Marvel Gift With Purchase debuting come the end of the month. It arrives as LEGO set number 5008076 and is named the Marvel Taxi.

What you get with this new promotional set is right what you see on the tin. It’s a a 150-piece model that looks to expand the build of the LEGO Avengers Tower with a small taxi kit. There’s really not all too much to say about this build, other than it’s a more sleek version of a taxi than what was included with the Daily Bugle a few

The minifigures are a bit more fun, with Black Panther making the cut. It wouldn’t be fitting to leave the character out of the largest Marvel set to date, but since we really doesn’t fit with the Avengers Tower theming, the LEGO Group had to get a bit creative. It’s nice to see that the company could make it work, and completes the Marvel Gift with Purchase with two outriders and a taxi driver.

The LEGO Marvel Taxi Driver will be available exclusively as a freebie with the upcoming LEGO Avengers Tower. So if you’re looking to bring this model to your brick-built city, then you’ll either have to score it at launch alongside the upcoming $500 set, or pay aftermarket prices.

