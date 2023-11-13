Today’s best iOS game and app deals: KORG 50% off, Golf Peaks, DEEMO, and more

Your Monday morning collection of the best iOS game and app deals are now live headlined by 50% off a range of the popular KORG music production apps. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil 2 with magnetic iPad Pro charging, and the M2 Mac mini. Alongside the KORG stuff, other highlight app deals include titles like Darkest Dungeon, DEEMO, Golf Peaks, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Capto:Screen Capture& Recorder: FREE (Reg. $27)

Today’s best game deals: NHL 24 hits $35 all-time low (50% off), Mortal Kombat 1 $45, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Standby Photo Widget – simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mage Mania: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Full Deck Pro Solitaire: $3 (Reg. $5)

KORG Module Pro features:

Ideal for performance and music production, KORG Module is a high-quality sound module app for iOS that contains a professional sound library. With just your iPad/iPhone and a MIDI keyboard such as the new microKEY, you can play studio-quality keyboard and grand piano sounds anywhere. You can also use the sounds of KORG Module for the KORG Gadget music production app. Maintaining its position at the forefront of mobile music apps, KORG now offers you a new style of performance and production with KORG Module for iOS.

