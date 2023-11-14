T-Mobile’s Black Friday 2023 ad is packed with free smartphones, 5G home internet bundles, more

T-Mobile today is now announcing its Black Friday deals for the 2023 shopping season. The Un-Carrier is looking to set the pace ahead of savings going live later this week on November 16, with deals on new smartphones, family plans, and 5G home internet packages.

Free seems to be all the Un-Carrier can think about this year, with the T-Mobile Black Friday savings event offering quite a few different ways to get some new tech at no extra cost. Easily the biggest standout is the new Ultimate Tech bundle offer, which lets you score a new smartphone, smartwatch, and earbuds from your prefered ecosystem.

So whether that’s an iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9, or the latest from Google and Samsung, the carrier will hook you up with the three essentials just for signing up for a plan. This offer is available to anyone adding a line to one of the Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plans, and does requite a trade-in. But it doesn’t matter if you’re an existing customer or not, which is a nice change from the usual requirement of being a new subscriber.

T-Mobile is also bringing back one of its more popular holiday offers for the 2023 Black Friday event. Familys looking to make the switch to the carrier will be able to score four lines for only $100 per month. The Un-Carrier flexes that this is $480 less than you’d pay from some of the other services out there.

T-Mobile’s Black Friday savings carry over to more than just its smartphone plans. This year is seeing one of the best promotions yet on its 5G Home Internet service, too. Switching to the internet alternative means you can get $180 worth of smart home security gear. The Blink package includes one of its new Outdoor 4 camera systems, as well as an extra Mini Pan-Tilt Camera. Or if you can wait until Black Friday 2023 proper, T-Mobile will give you a 50-inch Amazon Fire 4-series Smart TV valued at $450.

Circling back to the free side of the holiday sale, T-Mobile is offering tons of ways to score a new smartphone. Applying to both new lines and just existing customers who trade in an old device, you’ll be able to upgrade to iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8, Motorola razr+, and more with Go5G plans. Adding a smartphone plan onto your existing package also means you can get a free Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen, Google Pixel Watch, and SyncUP KIDS Watch thrown in too.

The name of the game this year from T-Mobile really seems to be driving customers towards its carrier plans, and the offers really do seem to entice. We’re still waiting for Verizon to reveal its holiday shopping plans, but expect that to land around Thursday.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional early Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. Just like how Amazon is setting the pace with an early sales event, we expect to see the same from Walmart and other retailers through November and beyond.

