EGO Power+ 56V 530 CFM cordless electric leaf blower covers autumn cleanups for $165

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 3-Speed Turbo 56V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $165.49 shipped. Down from its regular $200 price tag, this leaf blower has seen numerous discounts over the course of the year, many of them small price cuts, others as major markdowns. Today’s deal gives you $35 in savings, coming in $8 under the current going used rate, and dropping it amongst some of the lowest prices we’ve tracked.

This cordless electric leaf blower provides 530 CFM of power, reaching up to 110 MPH of sweeping force in order to blow through heavy debris. It has a variable speed dial that can also maintain a lower 260 to 400 CFM, with a lock on the button for easier control. Its 56V lithium-ion battery keeps the brushless motor running for up to 75 minutes on a single charge. It has a IPX4 weather-resistant construction and only reaches a noise level of 64dB. You’ll also get a five-year warranty on the blower itself, and three-year warranty on the included battery.

Amazon is also offering a bundling opportunity with the EGO Power+ 15-Inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit for $299. You’ll receive the above leaf blower alongside a weather-resistant cordless electric string trimmer with a 15-inch cutting swath, and rapid-reload head for quick and easy replacement of damaged or frayed lines.

You can also read through our coverage of the Greenworks 80V Cordless Brushless Axial Leaf Blower, which comes equipped with a brushless motor that can reach airflow speeds of 170 MPH and 730 CFM, with a variable speed trigger ensuring better handling and more control.

EGO Power+ 56V Leaf Blower features:

Turbo button delivers 530 CFM, up to 110 MPH to power through heavy debris

Up to 75 minutes of runtime on a single charge with the included 56V 2.5Ah ARC Lithium battery

Variable speed dial from 260 CFM to 400 CFM with lock on button for ultimate control

High-efficiency brushless motor

IPX4-rated weather-resistant construction

64 dB noise level

Compatible with all EGO 56V ARC Lithium batteries

5-year tool warranty, 3-year battery warranty

