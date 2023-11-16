Rare discount takes $80 off the latest Nest x Yale touchscreen smart lock at new $220 low

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmart HomeYale
Reg. $300 $220

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances of the year to save on the Google Nest x Yale Lock. Not only one of the first chances, but also the best price cuts of the year, the smart lock drops to $219.99 shipped in several finishes. It normally sells for $300, and is now clocking in at $80 off. This is only the four offer of the year, while marking a new 2023 low in the process. This is an extra $30 under our previous mention. Over at 9to5Google, we also just talked about how the new Matter version just isn’t a proper substitute for today’s discounted model – which is still as good as it gets for an Assistant smart lock.

The Nest x Yale smart lock delivers a notable upgrade to your Assistant security kit centered around one of several different metal finishes. It has a touchscreen display for punching in codes on top of unlocking with your smartphone or using a voice assistant, too. There’s no key port on this model, so you’ll be completely transitioning over to the smart side of security. The Nest x Yale Lock connects to the rest of your smart home over Wi-Fi, too.

On the other hand, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th Gen is a more platform agnostic solution to arming the front door with some smart security. It’s also more affordable thanks to an ongoing discount that drops the price down on the all-black model to $167. This is one of the best price cuts we’ve seen and a notable chance at trying out a different smart lock design that the lead deal.

Nest x Yale Smart Lock features:

Meet the secure, tamper-proof smart lock from Nest and Yale. It’s keyless, so you can lock and unlock the door from anywhere with the Nest app. Give people you trust a passcode instead of a key, and get alerts when they come and go. And lock the door with a tap. If you forget, the Nest x Yale Lock even reminds you. Keyless entry on the LED keypad lets you lock and unlock your front door without a key. The keypad plays different sounds when it’s touched to confirm responses, such as locking, unlocking, or turning Privacy Mode on or off.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Yale

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Paldean Fates brings back Shiny Pokémon as next TCG ex...
Early Black Friday deals knock up to 40% off wireless B...
9to5Toys Daily: November 16, 2023 – iPad Pro Magic Ke...
Worx 40V 24-inch cordless electric hedge trimmer hits 2...
Get one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $10 (...
Pixelmator Black Friday sale knocks up to 70% off some ...
Save up to 42% on iRobot’s Roomba robotic vacuum flee...
Nanoleaf Matter Smart Christmas Lights see first discou...
Load more...
Show More Comments