Rare discount takes $80 off the latest Nest x Yale touchscreen smart lock at new $220 low

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances of the year to save on the Google Nest x Yale Lock. Not only one of the first chances, but also the best price cuts of the year, the smart lock drops to $219.99 shipped in several finishes. It normally sells for $300, and is now clocking in at $80 off. This is only the four offer of the year, while marking a new 2023 low in the process. This is an extra $30 under our previous mention. Over at 9to5Google, we also just talked about how the new Matter version just isn’t a proper substitute for today’s discounted model – which is still as good as it gets for an Assistant smart lock.

The Nest x Yale smart lock delivers a notable upgrade to your Assistant security kit centered around one of several different metal finishes. It has a touchscreen display for punching in codes on top of unlocking with your smartphone or using a voice assistant, too. There’s no key port on this model, so you’ll be completely transitioning over to the smart side of security. The Nest x Yale Lock connects to the rest of your smart home over Wi-Fi, too.

On the other hand, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th Gen is a more platform agnostic solution to arming the front door with some smart security. It’s also more affordable thanks to an ongoing discount that drops the price down on the all-black model to $167. This is one of the best price cuts we’ve seen and a notable chance at trying out a different smart lock design that the lead deal.

Nest x Yale Smart Lock features:

Meet the secure, tamper-proof smart lock from Nest and Yale. It’s keyless, so you can lock and unlock the door from anywhere with the Nest app. Give people you trust a passcode instead of a key, and get alerts when they come and go. And lock the door with a tap. If you forget, the Nest x Yale Lock even reminds you. Keyless entry on the LED keypad lets you lock and unlock your front door without a key. The keypad plays different sounds when it’s touched to confirm responses, such as locking, unlocking, or turning Privacy Mode on or off.

