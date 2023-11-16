Paldean Fates brings back Shiny Pokémon as next TCG expansion set, launching next year

The Pokémon Company is officially announcing the next expansion to the popular trading card game. Debuting next year, the new Pokémon Paldean Fates set will be all about shiny artwork for new monsters from the Scarlet and Violet series.

Pokémon Paldean Fates has been revealed! It’ll notably be the first expansion set of 2024, and arrives to mark the sixth collection of new cards to join the 9th Generation collection. As such, you’ll find a bunch of new cards for Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet, as well as updates of older monsters.

The biggest selling point of the new Paldean Fates collection is right in the name. The Pokémon Company has had a few sets in the past with this Fates naming scheme, which is more or less synonymous with the return of Shiny Pokémon. So in the same fashion as popular Hidden Fates and Shining Fates sets from the past, the next expansion will be giving collectors tons of new alternate color pallets to hunt for.

There are going to be more than 130 shiny Pokémon in the set, with many of the new 9th Generation characters taking the spotlight. More recent release like Ceruledge, Tinkaton, Dondozo, and Tatsugiri will be getting their very first shiny releases in the TCG, while fan-favorites like Pikachu will be back with some updated art to mark the occasion.

Today, we’re getting an official reveal of Pokémon Paldean Fates, including what the packaging is going to look like. There are four different artworks for each booster pack, with the Shiny designs taking center stage. We also have a reveal of the new Elite Trainer Box design, which features Mimikyu for the first time.

Here’s a full rundown of what the Pokémon Company is sharing with us ahead of next year:

11 Shiny Pokémon ex

Seven Pokémon ex and three Tera Pokémon ex

Three illustration rare cards featuring Shiny Pokémon

Eight special illustration rare cards featuring Shiny Pokémon ex or Supporter cards

Six hyper rare Pokémon ex

The new Pokémon Paldean Fates TCG expansion set will be launching next year. It’ll debut on January 26, which means that Trainers won’t have too much time to wait. That’s in-line with the wait time between previous TCG releases, so nothing too out of the ordinary here. There will be a first wave of releases including the oh-so popular Elite Trainer Box, as well as a new Tech Sticker Collection that includes three packs of the Paldean Fates set and some other goodies.

There are also some other new packs coming out later on in the year. Starting on Februry 9, there will be some new tins available to go alongside the fan-favorite Booster Bundle on the 23 of the month.

9to5Toys’ Take

After five expansions to the Scarlet and Violet era of the TCG, I am excited we’re getting something a bit more fun this time. Don’t get me wrong, I have been loving all of the new cards and artwork from previous installations, especially the new Paradox Rift set that finally added Rika into the card game.

But with just about all of the Pokémon and Trainers from the 9th Generation of the franchise already making the cut at this point, branching out to do a run of shiny releases sounds like a blast to me. I’ll be excited to get my hands on the collection come next year.

Is there a Pokémon you hope gets the shiny treatment in 2024 as part of the Paldean Fates TCG set? Let us know in the comments below.

