We are now closing in on the beginning of the best Black Friday gaming deals from Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox so it’s time to take stock of what’s live and what’s to come. This year’s sales have already started on the Nintendo and PlayStation side of things, and things are scheduled to ramp up again starting this Friday in an official capacity. The Black Friday ad scans haven’t been overly helpful but we have scoured the webs, official announcements, and more to gather up some details on the best PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox offers that are set to go live in the coming days and next week. Head below for a closer look at the best Black Friday gaming deals from Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch console deals

Much like year’s past, Nintendo has delivered its 2023 Black Friday sneak peek, detailing much of what we will be seeing on sale in the coming days and weeks. Alongside its already available holiday bundles, including the new Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle we detailed previously that is now available for purchase and the non-OLED Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, the headliner upcoming Nintendo console bundle will be the OLED model Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle with 3 months of Switch Online and the titular game at $350.

As we mentioned above, retailers will almost certainly be offering their own Nintendo Switch console Black Friday deals, special bundles, and gift cards offers to some degree or other as soon as Friday of this week – we are already tracking an OLED console at $350 with a $75 Dell gift card right here – but here’s a closer look at all of the official Nintendo hardware offers we know of:

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle $299 ($368 value) | Now live! With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online

($368 value) | Now live! Nintendo Switch OLED Smash Bros. Bundle $350 ($418 value) | Coming Fri. Nov. 17 With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online

($418 value) | Coming Fri. Nov. 17 Super Mario Party + Red/Blue Joy-Con Bundle $99.99 ($140 value) | Now live!

($140 value) | Now live! Nintendo Switch LiteAnimal Crossing: New Horizons $200 ($260 value) | Now live! With Animal Crossing: New Horizons

($260 value) | Now live!

Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals

Same story here, we are expecting just about every Nintendo Switch game to go on sale for Black Friday, except for potentially the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder and the Super Mario RPG remake (but even those might see deals). We are expecting all of the official Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals (and then some) to go live as early as this Friday in both physical and/or digital form.

Here’s the deals already available and you’ll find the official list of upcoming discounted titles below:

Best PlayStation Black Friday deals

PlayStation has indeed unveiled its official Black Friday deals and some of the best offers are already available (below). Alongside upcoming offers starting this Friday on PS5 Console Covers via the the official PlayStation Black Friday site, arguably the most sought-after PlayStation deal is on this year’s new PS5 Slim console bundles, both of which are now live and ready for purchase alongside the DualSense controller deals:

Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 Slim Bundle $500 ($560 value) | Now live!

($560 value) | Now live! Call of Duty Modern Warfare III PlayStation 5 Slim Bundle $500 | Now live!

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller $49 (Reg. $69+) Almost all colorways

(Reg. $69+)

The PlayStation Plus membership offers will also start on November 17, 2023 and breakdown as follows:

New members can save up to 30% on 12-month membership plans

on 12-month membership plans Existing members can save 25% when upgrading a current plan to PlayStation Plus Extra

when upgrading a current plan to PlayStation Plus Extra Existing memberscan save 30% when upgrading to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe

Black Friday PlayStation game deals

Starting on November 17 (at the latest) we will start to see the official PlayStation Black Friday game deals go live. Sony will unleash a massive selection of deals on the PlayStation Store which will almost certainly be followed up by an official Amazon sale on physical versions of the games. There will be PS5 and PS4 titles up for grabs including “hit titles like EA Sports FC 24, NBA 2K24, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and much more.” But particulars are still a little bit thin at this point and we will update this post as more offers roll in.

Xbox Black Friday deals

Updating…

The best Xbox Black Friday deals remain the most illusive of the big three thus far. But there is a good chance we will see an official announcement of what’s on the way as soon as tomorrow alongside the Microsoft Store reveal.

We are very much expecting to see at least $50 off Xbox Series X, if not even better bundle and gift card offers – you can already land one with a FREE game thrown in – and you can almost guarantee an offer on Xbox Series S at $100 off the going rate landing at around $200 out the door. I would recommend keeping an eye on Walmart’s listing for the holiday bundle, but again we will have to wait for the official word for now. Perhaps we will even see a notable offer on the new stealthy Black 1TB Series S as well.

