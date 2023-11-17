Apple just launched the new Apple Pencil with USB-C, and it’s already on sale for $71

Reg. $79 $71

The all-new USB-C Apple Pencil is seeing its first discount today. Courtesy of Amazon, you can now bring home the more affordable iPad stylus for $71.10 shipped. This is the only chance to save since it drummed up all kinds of commotion at launch last month, dropping from the usual $79 price tag. We’re expecting this to be the Black Friday price all of next week, too. Dive into our launch coverage for a rundown of what to expect, or head below the fold to see how it compares to the ongoing Apple Pencil 2 offer.

The new Apple Pencil with USB-C arrives as a more affordable stylus to use with the latest iPads. It sports the same build as the second-generation model that preceded it, just without some of the frills. There’s no magnetic charging, instead relying on the USB-C port that gives the accessory its name. It’ll still connect onto the side of your tablet with a built-in magnet, though, and makes another trade-off with the exclusion of pressure sensitivity.

By comparison to the rest of the lineup, the USB-C Apple Pencil actually makes a bit more sense for budget-friendly shoppers – at least now that it’s on sale. The flagship Apple Pencil 2 has been marked down to $89 for most of the week so far. And with only a $10 difference between that and the lead deal’s MSRP, the choice was pretty clear to just spend a touch more for a far better experience. But now that there’s a $19 gap with today’s discount, there’s a bit more room to justify Apple’s decision to release the more affordable stylus.

Apple Pencil with USB-C features:

Apple Pencil (USB-C) is perfect for taking notes, sketching, marking up documents, journaling, and more. It delivers pixel‑perfect precision, low latency, and tilt sensitivity. So it’s as natural to use as a pencil. It pairs and charges via a USB-C Charge Cable. It magnetically attaches to the side of iPad for storage. Apple Pencil (USB-C) supports Apple Pencil hover when used with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation).

