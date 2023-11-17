Beats Studio Pro now 50% off for the very first time as new all-time low hits $170

A new all-time low has arrived on the Beats Studio Pro as part of the Amazon early Black Friday sale. Right now, you can drop the ANC headphones to $169.95 shipped across all four styles. Each one is down from the usual $350 price tag in order to save you 50% for the first time. It’s $30 under our previous mention from the fall Prime Day festivities, and living up to its Black Friday adjacency with that new all-time low status in play. Our hands-on review walks you through what else to expect, too.

The just-released Beats Studio Pro arrive as a new flagship in the lineup with an over-ear listening experience and all the bells and whistles you’d expect from that front runner status. Centered around active noise cancellation, there’s also a companion transparency mode to go alongside the even more exciting inclusion of Personalized Spatial Audio and Dynamic Head tracking.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are also on sale right now, and delivering the company’s more fitness-focused earbuds for the best price of the year. These are now down to $149.99 across three different colors, each of which is $50 off the usual $200 going rate. You’ll find an in-ear design as well as a wrap-around build that securely hooks these onto your ear to ensure they tag around even some of the more hardcore workouts. Other perks like active noise cancellation, up to 24 hours of playback, and Apple’s H1 chip round out the experience.

A few other pairs of beats are on sale today, although we’re expecting to see pricing drop lower later on in the proper Black Friday sale. Just be sure to go check out what’s actually on sale today over in our coverage of Amazon’s 2023 early Black Friday sale.

Beats Studio Pro features:

The Beats Studio Pro custom acoustic platform delivers an immersive listening experience. Each custom 40mm driver has been engineered for optimal clarity, with near-zero distortion even at high volume – an improvement of up to 80% compared to Beats Studio3, providing increased audio fidelity. An integrated digital processor optimizes the final frequency response for a powerful, yet balanced sound profile crafted to bring out the subtle details of whatever you’re listening to.

