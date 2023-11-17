Amazon’s 2023 early Black Friday sale goes live with latest from Apple, Google, and more

Amazon’s early Black Friday sale is now live! As promised the retailer is keeping true to its word and rolling out its first wave of discounts fit for the holiday shopping season – all before Thanksgiving Week even gets here. The offers are available to everyone right now, with Prime members mainly benefiting from free shipping on the whole lot and skirting the usual $25 order minimum for no-cost delivery. You can shop all of the deals right here, and we’ll be rounding them up all day, too.

Earlier in the month, Amazon announced that it would be unleashing its first round of early Black Friday deals sooner than ever. Previous years saw the retailer, as well as most other online storefronts, kickoff the savings on Sunday before the big day. Now we’re not even waiting for Thanksgiving Week to get here to start the action.

Amongst pages of different offers, some of the best prices of the year are now live across tons of product categories. You’ll find discounts on the latest from Apple, as well as doorbusters on TVs, home goods, and far more. Many of the discounts are being matched at Best Buy and other retailers, and we’ll be combing through to pull out all of the best offers. But in the meantime, just shop all of the price cuts over on this landing page.

Here are some of our top picks:

