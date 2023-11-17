Elgato’s latest Stream Deck Plus with touch strip hits $170 all-time low, more from $60

As part of its now live early Black Friday sale, Amazon is now offering some deep deals on Elgato streaming gear starting off with the best price ever on the Elgato Stream Deck Plus at $169.99 shipped. This model launched in late 2022 as the latest release in the brand’s lineup of popular desktop control surfaces at $200. After seeing the white model hit its best price at $180 earlier this month, Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the black variant – this is only the second time we have seen this model go on sale since release. We have become big fans of the Stream Deck lineup (here’s our hands-on review for the MK.2 model) and use them in our setups everyday. The latest USB-C Plus model delivers the same experience as the others but with the bonus touch screen and rotary knob control. Head below for more details and an additional Elgato early Black Friday deals.

The Elgato Stream Deck Plus features the brand’s customizable LCD keys alongside the touch strip and dials for audio, video, lighting, and more. Everything can be customized to personalize your setup, whether you’re streaming, podcasting, or just trying to get some work done on Mac. Each control can be configured to “trigger multiple actions at once or sequentially, automatically switch between interface configurations for different apps” alongside compatibility with “Elgato Wave Link, Camera Hub, Control Center, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.”

More Elgato Black Friday streaming gear deals:

Elgato Stream Deck Plus features:

Tactile Control, Visual Feedback: LCD keys, touch strip, and dials for audio, video, lighting, and more. Know that your command has been executed.

Fully Customizable: Use as an audio mixer, studio controller, production console, etc.

Multi Actions, Smart Profiles: trigger multiple actions at once or sequentially, automatically switch between interface configurations for different apps.

Powerful Plugins: Elgato Wave Link, Camera Hub, Control Center, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.

Stream Deck App and Store: drag and drop setup, download plugins, icons, thousands of royalty-free tracks, SFX, and more. Regular updates and new plugins frequently added.

