Rakuten now offers 10% cash back at select retailers: Nike, adidas, Disney, Athleta, more

We just highlighted how beneficial memberships can be for Black Friday, and now Rakuten is doubling down on our point by offering some extra cash back today. Now for a limited time, you’ll be able to shop early Black Friday deals at a number of different online retailers, all while also cashing in on some added savings. Rakuten is hoping the added 10% back helps make it easier to pull the trigger on gifts for yourself and family ahead of the holiday rush. You can check out all of the retailers below, or just over on this landing page.

As a quick primer on Rakuten, it’s a free account that you can sign up for in order to add extra savings into the picture this Black Friday – or really any other time of year. It’s entirely free to join, letting you earn even more on top of the savings that are live ahead of Thanksgiving Week. There’s a number of retailers that are seeing an elevated 10% cash back rate this week, too.

Nike

adidas

Dyson

Athleta

Disney

DSW

Macy’s

QVC

Saks Fifth Avenue

and even more…

Taking advantage of the extra cash back is easy, too. Just go head over to Rakuten and sign up for an account if you don’t already have one. Then you can navigate to the promotion landing page, which will have links that you can click to head over to specific websites. Once you’ve arrived at your destination, all you need to do is shop and Rakuten will track your purchase.

One of the best parts is that Rakuten stacks on top of your credit card points, too. So you’ll be able to walk away with even more savings this holiday season if you have a something like an American Express card. Otherwise, just be sure to go dive into our piece on making the most of memberships ahead of Black Friday.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!