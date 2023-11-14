Make the most of Black Friday 2023 by signing up for these membership programs

Competition is fierce this year as Black Friday 2023 ramps up. All of the early discounts so far have made it clear that anyone with a membership program to any of the top retailers has a top advantage over other shoppers. So weighing your options between Amazon Prime, Walmart+, and other subscriptions will be a must for making the most of the holiday shopping season.

Best Black Friday membership programs for 2023

Amazon Prime

We really can’t talk about membership programs without at least starting out with Amazon Prime. The service was one of the original ways to lock-in better deals that the competition during the Black Friday festivities, and even all these years later it still remains one of the best options out there. So making sure your account is squared away ahead of the end of November is a good call.

Black Friday access aside, that’s of course alongside all of the other perks that an Amazon Prime membership offers. You’ll still score two-day shipping for ensuring that even your last-minute gifts arrive on time, as well as Amazon’s expansive streaming platform of movies, TV shows, and music. So it’s safe to say having a Prime membership is going to be your best bang for the buck come Black Friday 2023. And with Amazon raising the price earlier in the year, scoring a free 30-day trial for new members might just be the move instead.

My Best Buy

This year, Best Buy overhauled its membership program. And so now it’s My Best Buy subscriptions are a bit higher on the list than before. There’s still the original no-cost account that is definitely a must for taking advantage of all the retailer’s offers. But if you want to lock-in even more savings, one of the paid plans are going to be an even better bet.

As a quick reminder, the My Best Buy Plus plan will cost you $49.99 per year and its higher My Best Buy Total counterpart will run you $179.99. Those landing pages courtesy of the retailer break down just what the difference between the two different memberships are – although we can definitely recommend just going with the Plus plan unless you need added tech support and savings on repairs.

Each one of them have the crucial perk of getting extra savings. So while all shoppers will see many of the deals this holiday season, those signed up for a paid My Best Buy account will be able to take some extra cash off the sale prices.

Walmart+

Also stepping up its game for 2023, Walmart has transformed its Walmart+ membership into one of the more compelling ways to lock in discounts this holiday season. In what is akin to Amazon Prime, Walmart+ is the retailer’s own take on a paid shopping membership. Alongside early access to discounts that will be dropping this November and beyond, there are also other perks, like free shipping on all orders, unlimited grocery delivery, access to Paramount+, and everything else you can read about right here.

As we’ve seen from the early Black Friday promotion so far, the best discounts aren’t all guaranteed to stay in stock before opening up to the general public. So those who want to take advantage of those enticing digital doorbusters will find Walmart+ coming in handy. The $98 program also comes as a free 30-day trial, so those who aren’t ready to commit to a full year can lock in their subscription now and enjoy all the perks through Black Friday and Cyber Monday at no extra cost. You can learn more about this program in our previous coverage.

Rakuten offers extra cash back through Black Friday 2023

Alongside the mainstays in membership arena, there’s also Rakuten. Instead of focusing on its own storefront, this site lets you earn extra cash back on top of all the other savings. So with Black Friday 2023 around the corner, you’ll be able to cash in on all of the best prices of the year, while being rewarded with some bonus money back.

It’s entirely free to sign up, and covers a lot of different retailers. Even some of the sites that have their own internal membership programs like Walmart and Target are included. Other highlights like Samsung, LEGO, Nike, eBay, Sam’s Club, and tons of different fashion brands make the cut. You can go check out all of the different retailers who qualify.

Rakuten is also boosting cash back right now for the holiday season, meaning now is the perfect time to sign up and get everything ready to go ahead of the big day next week.

Target Circle and RedCard

Finally, there’s Target. The retailer has fallen to the end of the pack in recent years as practically all of the other major retailers have looked to tackle the holiday season with far more aggressive discounts. Target still has its perks though, with two rewards programs to give loyal customers a reason to do their holiday gift shopping at the bullseye-clad storefront.

Both the Target Circle Program and RedCard memberships are free to sign up for, though you’re looking at different perks. Target Circle delivers 1% earnings on top of the usual 5% discount if you have a RedCard membership too. Target Circle members also get early access to some deals. RedCard perks are more limited in that way.

If you’re cool with a more traditional debit card or credit card situation, then RedCard is worth a look in the lead-up to Black Friday. But giving up any additional information or connecting bank accounts may be a nonstarter for some.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

