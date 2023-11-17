Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds FE are even more of a steal with first discount to $70 ($30 off)

Amazon is now offering the first cash discount on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds FE. These earbuds just launched earlier in the year as a more affordable alternative to some of the company’s new flagship releases, and now that’s even more the case with a markdown to $69.99 shipped. There are two styles available at this price, each of which drops from the usual $100 going rate. This is the only cash discount we’ve seen, and beats the value of the launch promotion that bundled in a $10 gift card. Head below for more.

Galaxy Buds FE just launched and arrive to offer a lower barrier to entry for the Samsung ecosystem. The buds have a new wingtip design that helps them rest in your ears more comfortably, but otherwise resemble what you’ll find elsewhere in the lineup. Even though these are on the more affordable side, you’ll still get ANC tech built-in, as well as 30 hours of battery life. We walk you through how the whole budget-friendly package stacks up over in our review at 9to5Google.

But if you’re looking for something a bit more platform-agnostic, we’re tracking tons of different deals on headphones and earbuds today. The Black Friday savings are covering quite a few of the big players in the space right now, and all of the best price cuts are live right here.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE features:

Listen comfortably all day with the new wing-tip design that keeps your Buds in place. Hear what you want how you want thanks to Active Noise Cancellation. Galaxy Buds FE pair easily to your other Galaxy devices through your Samsung account; Just open the case, tap to connect and your paired Buds FE show up in your list of devices. With Auto Switch, Buds FE connect to whatever device you need so you don’t miss a beat.

