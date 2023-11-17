This year’s AirPods Max discount has arrived for Black Friday at $450 (Save $99)

Your AirPods Max discount has arrived ahead of Black Friday. Courtesy of Amazon, all five styles of Apple’s flagship headphones are now dropping down to $449.99 shipped. That’s $99 off the usual $549 price tag, and the first time we’ve seen a discount anywhere close to today’s price in months. This is matching our previous mention and also right in-line with what we expected to see from the Thanksgiving Week shopping season. Head below for more.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in the winter of 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

For something that gives Apple’s headphones a run for their money, the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are some of the best around right now and certainly one of my personal favorites. The higher-end build and hi-fi listening experience had me walk away with one conclusion in my review – that these headphones are the AirPods Max successors I’ve been waiting for.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!