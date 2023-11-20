CalDigit’s new TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock sees first discount at $320 (Reg. $400), TS3 at $180

Rikka Altland -
Amazonmac accessoriesCalDigit
Reg. $400 $320
CalDigit Thunderbolt Dock TS4

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the new CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock. It’s dropping down to $319.96 shipped from the usual $400 price tag. This is $80 off and a new all-time low. It hasn’t budged from that MSRP all year, either. The new CalDigit TS4 Dock arrives with 18 ports all packed into a premium aluminum housing. There’s Thunderbolt 4 tech baked in as well, which lets you drive displays, connect to more expansive I/O, and receive power from a single device. We dive in to take a hands-on look over at 9to5Mac, as well. Head below for an all-time low discount on the CalDigit TS3, too.

The CalDigit TS4 features three full Thunderbolt 4 ports capable of 40Gb/s transfer speeds, as well as three USB-C slots. Legacy I/O is still kept in mind too, with five USB-A slots, as well. You’ll be able to drive a single 8K display from the hub, with dual 6K monitor support also making the cut without sacrificing on a 60Hz refresh rate. The 2.5GbE is also a nice touch, and rounds out the package with micro/SD card readers and a DisplayPort output.

If you can live without the latest specs, the previous-generation dock is also on sale. Right now, you can score the CalDigit TS3 Hub for $179.96. This is an even more notable markdown from its usual $300 going rate. There’s $120 in savings, while also beating our previous $240 mention from back in October. It’s the best discount ever, and a far better bargain as far as workstation upgrades go. I’d even go as far to say that this is the model you should get, even if you’re rocking a new M3 MacBook Pro.

I personally still use one of these every single day, and many other writers here at 9to5 do too. It has the same premium design as the newer TS4 Dock, just with a Thunderbolt 3 interface. There’s only 87W charging, as well as a drop down to 15 ports. But if you’re not planning to fully take advantage of the full bandwidth offered by a newer model, this is as good of a workstation upgrade as they come.

Alongside the two more capable Thunderbolt hubs, there’s also some other CalDigit gear getting in on the savings.

More on the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

Featuring an impressive 18 ports, the TS4 has enough connectivity for even the most demanding of workflows. This includes a built-in DisplayPort 1.4 connector, a total of 8x USB ports with full 10Gb/s performance, SD & microSD 4.0 UHS-II Card Readers, 3x Thunderbolt 4 (40Gb/s) ports, 3x Audio ports, 2.5GbE, and a security slot.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
CalDigit

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Black Friday 2023 Deal Hub: Save on latest from Apple a...
Get up to $800 in savings on select Blix e-bikes with f...
Caudabe’s annual Black Friday sale now live at up...
Now’s the time to refresh your luggage with up to 63%...
Samsung’s ANC Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with conversation...
Long-awaited Evie Ring now available for pre-order
Today’s best Android app deals: Leo’s Fortu...
Nomad sitewide sale takes 30% off Horween leather iPhon...
Load more...
Show More Comments