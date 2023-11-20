Safeguard your holiday packages with Anker’s SmartDrop delivery box at $160 (Reg. $400)

As part of its now live early Black Friday sale and joining the brand’s charging gear offers, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its SmartDrop Security Delivery Box for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is a solid $240 discount, delivering 60% in savings and the lowest price we can find in the process. Today’s deal is $40 under our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked all year. Just in time to safeguard your Black Friday and upcoming holiday package deliveries, Anker’s smart safe is described as an “all-metal” parcel delivery box made to help defend against porch pirates. It also helps to avoid both missing packages as well as having them get damaged from inclement weather. More than just a safe, the SmartDrop boasts a 1080p camera feed of your front door, a two-way talk-back system, delivery notifications, and the ability to guide couriers to “press the open button to leave a package.” More details can be found in our launch coverage and down below.

While you won’t find something quite the same as the multifunction SmartDrop, an intelligent camera system or doorbell solution can provide some peace of mind over the holidays as well. Fortunately we are now tracking some big-time early Black Friday deals on a host of options no matter which smart platform you might favor. Scope them out below:

And while we are talking smart home gear, our curated hub is starting to fill up with notable Thanksgiving deals, from the Furbo smart cat cam and TP-Link Matter plugs to Govee’s recently-released smart Christmas lights and ecobee’s just-released Smart Video Doorbell Camera. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg here, everything else is waiting for you in our dedicated deal hub and 2023 Black Friday roundup.

Anker SmartDrop Security Delivery Box features:

24/7 Secure Package Delivery: Enjoy peace of mind knowing that SmartDrop is always ready to receive your packages, whether you’re at home, out and about, or on vacation. Say goodbye to weather-damaged and missing packages with round-the-clock protection.

Real-Time Delivery Notifications: Get a notification and watch every package delivery with a 1080p HD camera right from your phone in real-time, or watch the recording later. You can even talk to the courier via two-way audio or check how many deliveries you’ve received while you’ve been gone.

Epic Size for All Couriers: SmartDrop works with all couriers and guides them to leave packages quickly and easily. The courier can press the open button to leave a package if SmartDrop is empty or use the PIN you’ve generated if there’s already a package inside.

