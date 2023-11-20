This EGO Power+ 10-inch telescopic cordless electric pole saw has LED guide light for $299

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 10-Inch Telescopic LED Cut Line Cordless Electric Pole Saw Kit for $299 shipped. Down from its $399 price tag, this pole saw has remained for most of the year untouched by discounts, and has only received three before, two of which fell to the same all-time low. Today’s deal is a 25% markdown off the going rate, coming in $84 under the current used pricing, and marking a return to the lowest price we have tracked.

This 10-inch pole saw introduces an LED cut line indicator that improves visibility and accuracy when working under dark, shaded canopies and low light conditions. It’s brushless motor gives low vibrations for better control and extended life, while the 56V ARC lithium-ion battery allows it to make up to 100 cuts on a single charge. It features a telescopic carbon fiber shaft that extends out to a maximum length of 16 feet, a 10-inch bar, and 1/4-inch chain which all together can deliver smooth, precise cuts with a chain speed of 20 meters-per-second. It also has a quick-adjust handle and a shoulder strap for added comfort and control.

Amazon is also offering the EGO Power+ 3-Speed Turbo 56V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $165. It provides 530 CFM of power, reaching up to 110 MPH of sweeping force in order to blow through heavy debris. It has a variable speed dial that can also maintain a lower 260 to 400 CFM, with a lock on the button for easier control. Its 56V lithium-ion battery keeps the brushless motor running for up to 75 minutes on a single charge. It has a IPX4 weather-resistant construction and only reaches a noise level of 64dB.

And be sure to check out the early Black Friday deals currently being offered by Greenworks, which is seeing discounts up to 62% off its line of lawn and outdoor equipment. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best Black Friday deals for power stations, solar panels, EVs, electric tools, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.

10-Inch Telescopic LED Cut Line Pole Saw Kit features:

Telescopic carbon fiber shaft extends for a total reach up to 13 feet (or 17 feet with EP1000 extension pole, sold separately), covered by a lifetime warranty

High-efficiency brushless motor

10-inch bar with 1/4-inch chain for smooth, precise cuts with chain speed up to 20 m/s

Tool-free chain tensioning so you can get back to work faster

Quick-adjust handle

Shoulder strap hook for added comfort

5-year tool warranty, 3-year battery warranty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!