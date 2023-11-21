Official Apple Watch bands on sale: Ocean Band $60, Trail Loop $60, more from $30

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Apple’s official Apple Watch bands. Delivering price cuts on many of the newer styles release alongside Apple Watch Series 9, there’s a collection of your standard Sport bands, fabric Sport Loops and even some higher-end Ocean bands and Alpine Loops for your Ultra wearable – all of which start at $30. All of the more recently-released styles are seeing their first discounts to date, while the other models are just receiving rare discounts in their own right. Shop everything right here or head below for a closer look.

A favorite this time around has the Apple Watch Ocean Band in white at $59.99. This is normally going to run you $99, but now drops down to by $39. It’s a new all-time low on this style, and matches the best price we’ve ever seen on any of the different styles.

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra, the new Ocean Band is also compatible with both 44 and 45mm styles of Apple Watch and arrives with a unique rubber form-factor that’s a bit more rugged than other options in the official stable. Comprised of high performance elastomer with a molded design that can stretch and bend thanks to a flexible tubular design, there’s also a titanium buckle to round out this premium strap.

Other official Apple Watch bands:

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Apple Watch Ocean Band features:

The Ocean Band is molded in a high performance elastomer with a tubular geometry allowing it to stretch for a perfect fit, even over a wetsuit. The titanium buckle and adjustable loop secure the band during high-speed water sports. The Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band are designed for Apple Watch Ultra and pair best with the 49mm case size. The bands are also compatible with 44mm and 45mm cases.

