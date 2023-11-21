Grab this 1-year Sam’s Club membership (with auto-renew) for only $20 (Reg. $50)

Trips to the store for just about anything this time of year typically always see an increase in frequency. Over the years, customers have turned to Sam’s Club as their source for one-stop bulk shopping, thanks to wide selection and member-only pricing. This holiday season, purchase a one-year Sam’s Club membership with auto-renew for just $20 (Reg. $50).

Whether it’s a trek to the grocery store to purchase ingredients for a holiday dish or a visit to the household department to secure sheets before family visits, people everywhere will soon hit the aisles for merchandise.

According to Retail Info Solutions, retail’s busiest period will occur “between Black Friday and New Year’s Eve.” And with customers already having to shell out money for holiday gifts, it’s not a stretch to say they’re seeking the best value they can find. 

