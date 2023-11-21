Save up to $1,000 with Juiced Bikes’ Black Friday deals starting from $1,199 for e-bikes

Juiced Bikes’ Black Friday deals are here, taking up to $200 off select accessories and $800 off select e-bike models, like the recently released Scorpion X2 Moped-Style e-bike for $1,499 shipped. Down from its usual $1,899 price tag, this e-bike was released back in September and has been steadily growing in popularity, according to the company. It has only seen one previous discount, given upon its initial release down to the same price matched by this month’s sale. You can learn more about the Scorpion X2 by heading below the fold or checking out our launch coverage over at Electrek. Juiced Bikes also offers an additional way to save by using the promo code 2BIKEOFFER for $200 off when purchasing two e-bikes together.

The Scorpion X2 is the second-generation model of the original HyperScorpion, equipped with a 1,000W RetroBlade motor and 15.6Ah battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 55 miles on a single charge. You’ll be able to explore both on-road and off-road thanks to its all-terrain knobby tires that provide more grip and a cushier ride. It also comes with a array of features like hydraulic disc brakes for both wheels alongside fenders as well, a rear-mounted rack, a 7-speed transmission, a 2000-lumen headlight, a USB-port to charge your devices, and a backlit LCD display that gives you real-time metrics for battery levels, distance travelled, and allows you to adjust transmission settings and riding modes.

Other Juiced Black Friday e-bike discounts:

Juiced Black Friday accessory discounts:

You can also check out the Black Friday deals still going on over at Aventon Bikes, taking up to $600 off its popular e-bike models, offering up to $650 in free accessories, and even entering you into its Giveaway to win a free Tesla Model 3. The biggest deal is happening on the Abound Cargo e-bike which is $600 off and comes with $634 in bundled gear. And head on over to our Green Deals guide for more discounted EVs and more environmentally-friendly gear. You’ll also find solar generators, electric tools, lawn care equipment, and much more.

Juiced Scorpion X2 e-bike features:

Get ready to ride the latest evolution of a legendary e-bike! The Scorpion X2 amps up the performance, safety, and comfort of our fan-favorite e-bike series, offering class-leading features like a beefy 1,000W motor and huge 52V/15.6Ah battery for enough juice to power speeds up to 28 mph and deliver a 55+ mile riding range. Explore more than ever before with the Scorpion’s all-terrain knobby tires, which provide confidence-inspiring grip and a cushy ride over any terrain. Other standout features include front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, a slick 7-speed transmission, front and rear fenders, and an ultra-bright 2,000-lumen headlight. Experience a whole new level of exhilarating adventures with the head-turning moped-style Scorpion X2!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!