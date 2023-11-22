Fitbit Black Friday deals now live: Versa 4 $150, Sense 2 $200, Charge 6 $100, more

Reg. $200 $150

All of the Fitbit Black Friday deals are here and in one place at Amazon. Amongst a collection of exercise-oriented smartwatches and fitness trackers, everything is down to either the second-best price to date or just new all-time lows outright. There are some entirely new price cuts on recently-released gear, as well as deals on flagship releases and entry-level offerings alike. A favorite has the Fitbit Versa 4 at $149.95 shipped. This is $50 off the usual $200 going rate and marking the best price of the year. It’s within $3 of the all-time low from Black Friday last year. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new onboard Google features in our launch coverage.

Delivering one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, the new Versa 4 arrives with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form-factor, as well as 6-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey this spring. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new Google features as well in our launch coverage.

Also on sale for one of the first times, the Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Smartwatch lands at $199.95 on Amazon. This is down from the usual $300 going rate in order to save you $100 and match the second-best discount to date on a higher-end model than the Versa 4 above.

As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well as everything else you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Other Fitbit deals:

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch features:

Get better results from your workout routine with Versa 4 + Premium. Know when you’re up for a challenge or need a recovery day with your personalized Daily Readiness Score. Track more exercises than ever right from your wrist with 40+ exercise modes and never miss a beat with calls, texts and notifications right on your wrist.

