Google Pixel 7a is now even more affordable with Black Friday discount to $374 (Reg. $499)

If you’re still not sold on the Pixel 8/Pro deals from earlier in the early Black Friday savings event, then Google’s latest affordable handset might just be the better buy. Over at Amazon, you can score the Google Pixel 7a for $374 shipped. It’s down from the usual $499 going rate and marking the best discount to date for only the second time. Those $125 in savings allow this to match the all-time low while doubling down on the smartphone’s budget-friendly build. Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. We also just reviewed the device over at 9to5Google, where we walked away quite impressed.

This time around, we’ve found that the Pixel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package.

Just don’t forget that the Google Pixel 8/Pro are also on sale today. These new smartphones are seeing their first-ever price cuts to mark the holiday shopping occasion, and now start from $549. There’s $150 or more in savings across the pair of Tensor G3-powered handsets.

Google Pixel 7a features:

Google Pixel 7a is fast and efficient, with 8 GB of RAM, an amazing camera, and features rated highest in security. Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery can last over 24 hours, or up to 72 hours when you turn on Extreme Battery Saver; it also charges wirelessly. With the Pixel Camera and Google Tensor G2’s advanced image processing, it’s easy to take great pictures in low light, fix blurry images, and remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos

