Moment Black Friday sale now live: iPhone 15 cases at $35, smartphone lenses 50% off, more

Moment has launched its annual Black Friday sale, marking down an assortment of photography gear. Shipping is free across the board. Joining in on the savings amongst markdowns on iPhone camera lens upgrades, MagSafe mounts, and other gear to improve your setup, you’ll find a collection of the best prices this year. A favorite has the new Moment iPhone 15 cases on sale for $34.99. It’s down from the usual $50 price tag and marks a new all-time low. This is one of the first price cuts, and undercuts our previous discount from back in September by an extra $5. I called it a “near-perfect iPhoneography companion” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Available in four different colors across the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max handsets, these new Moment cases come in just a standard black for iPhone 15/Plus users. Each one sports a rugged design with a unique textured pattern on the back for some added grip to go alongside a raised lip around the screen and camera assembly for keeping both protected. But the real star of the show is support for the brand’s signature smartphone lenses thanks to the Drop-in mounts. Throw in MagSafe support, and you’re set with one of the best photography-focused phones on the market.

If you don’t have an iPhone 15 and want to step up the camera quality of your existing smartphone, you can also save on a collection of Moment’s signature M Series mounts. These are all at new all-time lows with as much as 50% in savings attached.

Moment’s Black Friday sale also carries over to its lineup of Everything Backpacks. There are quite a few different discounts, but a personal favorite falls to the Moment Everything Tech Tote 19L. This one is down to $83.99, from its usual $120 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low and only the second discount. It too comes in either black or the more vibrant colorway, sporting an off the shoulder design that holds your camera gear in a different way at $36 off.

I’ve been personally rocking one of these Everything Tech Totes, and have to say that this might just be my new favorite bag form-factor. I fit right in here in Brooklyn with a tote slung over my shoulder, but don’t sacrifice on protection for my gear. It has the same higher-end build as the standard Everything Backpacks, with plenty of padding to fill its 19L capacity.

As for what’s new with Moment, the just-announced T-Series lenses just hit the scene earlier in the fall. We just took an in-depth look at all eight of the upcoming releases. Having just launched right after the new iPhone 15’s debut, this next-generation of smartphone lenses make a few notable improvements to ensure they’re ready to complement your mobile photography setup for the next several years.

Moment iPhone 15 case features:

The Moment Case for iPhone 15 is engineered to be your favorite everyday case – thin, stylish, tough, Magsafe compatible, and ready to make your camera phone an even better camera. Whether you’re traveling, shooting content on your phone, or looking for a touch of style…the Moment Case is for you.

