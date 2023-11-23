LEGO’s annual Black Friday sale live with cash discounts, freebies, and Avengers Tower launch

LEGO is launching its own Black Friday sale tonight. Stepping in to make sure that all of the other retailers out there aren’t having all the fun, the company is offering some savings of its own. You’ll find rare cash discounts across an assortment of sets as well as another chance to earn freebies. Plus, the new LEGO Avengers Tower is finally hitting store shelves with its own exclusive gift with purchase.

It’s officially Black Friday, and the LEGO Group is launching its own sale. All week long, we’ve been documenting the best price cuts in the LEGO world for the holiday shopping event from the likes of Amazon and Walmart, and now it’s time for the company’s own storefront to be getting in on the savings. LEGO is hardly known for offering actual cash discounts on its sets, and so any opportunity to save straight from the LEGO Shop Online is a notable one.

Here are all of the best deals in LEGO’s Black Friday sale this year:

Rakuten offers even more cash back

Alongside the cash discounts, Rakuten is upping the ante on LEGO, too. The company is now providing an extra 12% back on your purchase – ensuring you save even more when expanding your collection or picking up gifts. If you don’t already have a Rakuten account, you can go sign up on this page to make all of the discounts even better. The company normally offers 2.5% back, but now you can stack the savings on top of whatever your credit card offers.

One of the biggest attractions in the LEGO Black Friday 2023 sale is the chance to score the company’s latest set. As it does every year, the LEGO Group is taking all of the festivities as a chance to launch one of the year’s largest creations – which falls to the new Avengers Tower this year. I’ve been personally so excited about this launch, and now builders can finally get their hands on the biggest LEGO Marvel set to date.

I took a hands-on look at the model earlier in the month, remarking just how much of a presence the 5,200-piece set has up on display. It measures over 35 inches tall, which fittingly earns it the title of LEGO’s largest brick-built skyscraper to date – on top of all of its other accolades. Speaking of, there’s a record-breaking number of 32 minifigures in the box.

The LEGO Avengers Tower will be going live right at 12 p.m. EST on November 24 – Black Friday 2023. Buying the set right on launch day will also score you an exclusive Marvel Taxi gift with purchase set that includes four minifigures. It sells for $499.99 and is now available for purchase.

Speaking of freebies, the LEGO Group is also carrying over the gift with purchase promotions from its Insiders Weekend sale. There are three builds this time around, including the new Majisto Magical Workshop and the Winter Market Stall. Majisto’s reimagining will come in orders over $250, and as for the festive market, it’ll automatically be added to your cart when you spend $170 or more. On the smaller side, there’s a new Holiday Winter Train set that’ll be enticing customers with a smaller threshold. It unlocks on orders over $40, too.

