Best LEGO Black Friday deals now live: Marvel Daily Bugle, Super Mario kits, more from $7

Following its VIP Weekend Sale going live this week, we’re now tracking a massive collection of Black Friday 2023 LEGO discounts courtesy of Amazon. The savings span just about every kit on store shelves right now, from all-new 2023 creations to the latest from Star Wars, Marvel, and beyond. There’s 20% in savings across the lot, with a whole host of models that are perfect for expanding your own collection or just assembling a little LEGO action for under the tree, there are plenty of all-time lows to be had starting from $7 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below for all of the top LEGO Black Friday deals.

Here are the best LEGO Black Friday deals

LEGO itself is setting the pace for the savings this year with its Insiders Weekend sale. The deals there are about more than just cash discounts, with promotions that offer freebies, double points, and other ways to save. It’s at least worth a look, as you’ll find plenty of offers on sets that aren’t on sale anywhere else.

But if you’re looking for LEGO Star Wars discounts, we have an entirely different post dedicated to all of the best Black Friday deals. There are offers on tons of different sets from a galaxy far, far away, including new 2023 models, fan-favorites like the X-Wing and TIE Fighter, as well as plenty of other models from $7.

One of the best LEGO discounts around right now arrives at the perfect time right ahead of the launch of the new Avengers Tower. The LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle will look perfect next to the new skyscraper, and it’s now down to $300.99. This is a rare discount on one of the largest kits from the company’s comic book collection of kits, arriving with $49 in savings from its usual $350 price tag.

Stacking up to 32 inches tall, the Daily Bugle uses 3,7732 pieces to assemble its iconic facade. There’s a full interior, as well as tons of characters that arrive as 25 different minifigures. Both heroes and villains alike, there are tons of different ways to display icons like Spider-Man, Green Goblin, Miles Morales, Doc Ock, and more.

Amazon is marking down five of the Botanical Garden sets. A favorite from the batch has the Orchid kit at $40. Down from $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside only the second discount of the year. This is within a penny of the all-time low and the second-best price to date. We also last saw it on sale back in May, for comparison. Stacking up to 608 pieces, the new LEGO Orchid joins the rest of the plant-themed creations that add some unique decor to your space. This one stands over 15 inches tall and uses some unique parts in order to pull off the expected white and pink look of Orchids. Our launch coverage offers a better look at what to expect from the new plant set, and we also breakdown some other deals on the Botanical Garden collection below.

Alongside the LEGO Orchid above, the savings today also continue over to five other models in the Botanical Collection. Some of our favorite kits to date from the LEGO Group, these builds have been popular with 9to5Toys readers too over the past few years. Now they’re either marking the best prices of the year and delivering some of the very first chances to save in their own right on some of the more recent additions to the lineup.

A perfect way to dive into the LEGO Black Friday deals today for the 2023 action is with any of these Mario Starter Courses. As you’d expect from the name, these packs are the perfect entry into the Nintendo series and come centered around the inclusion of an electronic figure. There are packs featuring both the likes of Mario and Luigi, as well as Princess Peach who just made her debut during last year’s March 10 festivities. Each one sells for $47.99 right now courtesy of Amazon, delivering a unique experience that have you interacting the figures with QR codes scattered across enemies, environments, and more to get a high score. They’re also all 20% off, too. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at the experience.

LEGO’s 2023 Advent Calendars on sale for $20

No matter which one of the LEGO Advent Calendars for 2023 that you opt for, each one includes 24 miniature creations from their respective themes – which you’ll likely know from our annual recaps of the sets. Be it mini recreations of iconic Star Wars vehicles to builds out of the MCU, or even holiday sweater-clad versions of iconic characters, there are some fun smaller inclusions that help you count down to the actual festivities at the end of December. These discounts are also all the more notable considering the LEGO Group raised the prices of the licensed kits from past years, so scoring some added savings helps offset the increase.

LEGO Advent Calendars on sale:

To go alongside some of the licensed builds this year, the LEGO Black Friday deals also carry over to an assortment of Ninjago creations. We’re talking new 2023 models as well as favorites from previous years which are seeing some rare discounts. Just about everything is down to an all-time low, if not marking the first chance to save period.

A particular highlight has the second-best price on the Ninja Ultra Combo Mech at $80.99. This is $9 off the usual $90 price tag and marking a rare chance to save on one of my personal favorite builds ever. What’s cooler than a 4-in-1 combining robot? One made out of LEGO, of course. It features four different builds which can all combine into a single mecha complete with Gurren Lagann-themed drills and other callbacks to classic anime series. I absolutely loved this set in our hands-on review.

Other LEGO 2023 Ninjago Black Friday deals:

Amazon is now also offering the LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine for $159.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200, you’re now looking at a 20% discount and the lowest price of the year. It’s an extra $10 under our last mention, too. Stacking up to 1,872 pieces, the LEGO DeLorean sports the iconic design you’d expect from Back to the Future with all of the little greebles covering the time machine’s exterior.

Alongside being able to build one of three different versions of Doc Brown’s ride, there’s other fun features like fold down wheels, a light up flux capacitor, and plenty of other authentic inclusions. Our launch coverage details everything else you need to know, too.

Save on LEGO Creator, too

If you’re just looking to piece together your own creation, the LEGO Creator sets are also getting in on the savings today. The deals markdown an assortment of 3-in-1 sets, as well as other models that are perfect for younger builders or really just anyone who doesn’t want to be limited in their creative efforts.

Normally fetching $240, you’re looking at $48 in savings alongside a new all-time low as the price drops down to $191.99. While there have been double VIP promos and the like direct from LEGO, this has been the only chance to bring home the set with any actual cash savings.

Straight out of the retro gaming world, the original Atari 2600 first hit the scene back in the 1980s and now it’s getting the LEGO treatment. This kit stacks up to 2,532 pieces and assembles a life-sized version of the console. It includes a matching joystick, as well as some cartridges of iconic games. Complementing each of the different titles, there are also some fun little vignette displays of Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede. Our launch coverage fully details what to expect from the build, too.

