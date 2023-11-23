Segway’s Ninebot ES4 electric scooter joins the Black Friday savings at $480 (Reg. $850), more

With Thanksgiving having officially arrived, Segway has added more models to its Amazon Black Friday deals, taking up to 47% off this selection of electric kickscooters like the Ninebot ES4 for $479.99 shipped. Down from its $850 price tag, today’s deal gives you $370 in savings, dropping costs just $10 above the current going used rate and returning it to a long-awaited all-time low. It even beats out our previous mention by $55 and matches with the short-lived fall Prime Day deal price from the beginning of October. It also comes with an extra external battery that you’d normally have to purchase for $200+ on most days.

The Ninebot ES4 kickscooter comes equipped with an upgraded 300W (800W peak) motor that can reach top speeds of 18.6 MPH while its dual-187Wh batteries (combined 374Wh capacity) extend its travel range up to 28 miles on a single charge. It comes with an array of features to make your commutes or joyrides that much more comfortable and smooth, like non-pneumatic tires for less worry of getting a flat, built-in customizable LED lights, a built-in LED headlight, a double-braking system, a slip-resistant baseboard, and you’ll have full control of its settings via the digital display or via the Segway-Ninebot app.

Leading the charge right next to the ES4 is the far more powerful Ninebot P65 model for $999.99 shipped, which we have not seen in several months and is a refreshing return to its all-time low from the end of summer. Equipped with a 500W motor, this scooter has a range of 40.4 miles, reaching a max speed of 25 MPH. It has self-sealing tubeless tires, a disc brake, and an electric break ensuring your commute is both smooth and safe. It also features a cruise mode, direction indicator buttons, a screen to show remaining battery levels, an anti-theft mode, and an NFC card to power it on and off.

Other notable Segway Black Friday discounts:

And if you fancy e-bikes over scooters, check out Aventon’s Black Friday sale, taking up to $600 off its popular e-bike models, offering up to $650 in free accessories, and even entering you into its Giveaway to win a free Tesla Model 3. The Aventon Abound Cargo e-bike is seeing the biggest discount among the bunch, currently $675 off its price tag with $634 in bundled gear included as well.

Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric KickScooter features:

  • Dual Batteries：Segway ES4 electric scooter equipped with extra Lithium Ion battery and upgraded Nominal 300W for powerful performance. IPX4 Water-Resistant
  • Range of 28 Miles, top speed of 18.6MPH and MAX capacity 210lbs to explore the city without worrying about running out of power
  • Lightweight & Foldable: Ninebot Kickscooter by Segway ES4 is sleek, lightweight and features a one-step folding system
  • Safe & Comfortable Riding: Front and rear wheel shock absorbers and the mechanical and electrical anti-lock braking system ensure braking safety
  • Eco-friendly and energy efficient. Easy maneuvering and storage
  • Product Note: Max speed and range per charge vary based on several factors, including: rider weight, riding surface, incline, ambient temperature, battery level, riding style (stop/start vs cruising), etc

Black Friday 2023 Segway

