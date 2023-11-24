Denago’s Class 3 City 1 Commuter e-bike falls to $999 low in Black Friday deals, more at $1,299

Denago e-bikes has launched its Black Friday sale, taking up to $500 off three of its e-bike models through Cyber Monday. Leading the group is the City 1 Commuter e-bike for $999. Down from its usual $1,299 price tag, this deal amounts to 23% off the going rate, bringing costs down among the lowest we have tracked. You’ll find two specific designs here, a step-thru model and a high-step model, both of which are back to back at the same discounted rate and offering a variety of bold color schemes. You can head below the fold to learn more about the City 1 as well as learn a little about the other e-bike that is also part of the sale.

The City 1 Step-Thru is equipped with a 650W rear-hub motor and a 48V battery that propels the bike to top speeds of 28 MPH. It features five levels of pedal assistance and a travel range of up to 60 miles on a single charge – 30 miles when using the throttle alone. It comes with a variety of accessories tailored to make your ride as effortlessly comfortable as possible like the wide padded seat, puncture-resistant tires, hydraulic disc brakes, and an LCD display that gives you all the information you will need during your journey.

The biggest discount of this sale is the Commute 1 High-Step e-bike for $1,299, receiving $500 off its $1,799 price tag. It comes with the title of “best city commuter e-bike” given by EBR, able to reach 28 MPH using its pedal assistance or 20 MPH using just the throttle, with a travel range of up to 60+ miles on a single charge. It comes decked out with an integrated headlight, fenders for both wheels, a rear-mountable storage rack, and a LCD display.

Denago’s Black Friday sale will last through cyber Monday, meaning you have a little over three days at the time of my writing this to check out these hidden electric gems. And be sure to check out the Black Friday sale from Aventon Bikes, a favorite here at 9to5Toys, which is taking up to $600 off its popular e-bike models, offering up to $650 in free accessories, and even entering you into its Giveaway to win a free Tesla Model 3. The Aventon Abound Cargo e-bike is seeing the biggest discount among the bunch, currently $675 off its price tag with $634 in bundled gear included as well.

City 1 Commuter Step-Thru e-bike features:

With a step-thru frame, our City Model 1 eBike features an ultra-low standover height, making it simple to start and stop. Our comfort geometry gives you an upright riding position to easily see your surroundings. The City Model 1 is focused on your riding comfort, with a wide, padded saddle. The adjustable stem can be raised or lowered to put the handlebar in a comfortable position for your body type

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!