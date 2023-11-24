Hover-1’s Journey electric folding scooter now $243 off at new all-time low of $157

As part of its Black Friday sales, Amazon is taking up to 65% off a collection of Hover-1 electric scooters, e-bikes, hoverboards, protective pads, and more. One of the most notable deals amongst the offerings is the Journey Electric Scooter for $157.31 shipped. Down from its regular $400 price tag, this deal amounts to a 61% markdown off the going rate, giving you $243 in savings, and coming in as a new all-time low. You can head below the fold to learn more, or head on over to the sale’s page to browse all the discounts being offered.

The Journey electric scooter comes equipped with a 36V lithium-ion battery and a 300W brushless motor with enough torque to easily climb inclines up to 15 degrees. It can max out at 14 MPH and travel up to 16 miles on a single charge, able to fully recharge in up to five hours. It features a cruise control setting, a foldable frame, and a full LCD display that gives you a speedometer, battery status, cruise control, and headlight icons. And to make your journey even safer, bundling this scooter with Hover-1’s removable multi-function rear turn signal light will only cost you an extra $16.

Another popular scooter getting a bit of love in these deals is the Helios Electric Scooter for $295, down from $700. This scooter comes with a more powerful 500W brushless motor and hits 18 MPH for up to 24 miles on a single charge. And if you’re considering an e-bike instead, you’ll find the Instinct Electric Bike being offered for $596, down from $1,000. It sports a 350W brushless motor, with three levels of pedal assistance for up to 40 miles on a single charge. It comes with an LED headlight for those late-night joyrides and an LCD display like the models above.

For more options on electric scooters, check out the Black Friday deals being offered on Segway Ninebot Electric KickScooters, or you could browse through the deals on Gotrax’s line of electric scooters too. And don’t forget to head over to our Green Deals hub where you can stay up-to-date on the very best deals on EVs, power stations, electric tools, solar panels, and so much more.

Journey Electric Scooter features:

POWERFUL ELECTRIC SCOOTER – The Hover-1 Journey Electric Scooter boasts of a powerful 300W brushless motor, with enough torque to easily get up inclines of up to 15 degrees. High traction 8.5″ rubber tires offer a smooth and comfortable ride.Power Requirement: AC 100-240V, 50/60 Hz

LIGHTWEIGHT FOLDING SCOOTER – With a 16 mile range, and an exciting 14 MPH top speed, the Journey Electric Scooter is thrilling to ride. At 26 lbs. and a one-step folding system, it is easy to lift & carry around with ease when venturing out

CRUISE CONTROL – For a relaxing experience on longer commutes, the in-built cruise control helps maintain constant speed for a smooth, adventure-filed ride. Pressing the throttle down two times quickly activates cruise control

