Parallels Desktop 19 Black Friday sale now live: Run Windows on your Mac with Touch ID sign-in at 25% off

The annual Parallels Desktop Black Friday sale is now live. One of, if not, the best virtual desktop software out there, the developer is now offering some of the best prices yet on the standard edition Parallels Desktop 19 – the latest version – as well as the pro edition and upgrades. As we detailed on 9to5Mac this summer, version 19 brings a host of new features from password-less sign with Touch ID, to a refreshed design, and more, all of which join the usual Windows on your Mac machine experience we have come to know and love. Head below for details on the annual Parallels Desktop Black Friday sale.

Annual Parallels Desktop Black Friday sale

Parallels Desktop really only ever goes on sale during holiday events, and this is one of the first chances we have tracked to land the latest version 19 at a price like this year’s Black Friday offer. You can now score 25% off via the official site and pricing breaks down as follows:

Parallels Desktop 19 standard 1-yr. sub $75 (Reg. $100) Supports future operating systems. Cancel anytime.

(Reg. $100) Parallels Desktop 19 1-time purchase $97.50 (Reg. $130) Current version only. Full compatibility with future versions not guaranteed.

(Reg. $130) Parallels Desktop 19 Pro Edition 1-yr. sub $90 (Reg. $120) Supports future operating systems. Cancel anytime.

(Reg. $120) Parallels Desktop 19 Business Edition 1-yr. sub $112.50 (Reg. $150) Supports future operating systems. Cancel anytime.

(Reg. $150)

Running Windows on your Mac, including all of the apps and games, without rebooting just got even better with Parallels Desktop 19. Just some of the new features include password-less sign-in with Touch ID, an overhauled UI design, enhanced MacOS compatibility, and much more. Get a complete breakdown of what’s new right here.

Parallels Desktop 19 features:

Power up your Mac to run Windows on a virtual desktop, plus get access to more than 200,000 of its apps to work, develop, study, test, and play. Authorized by Microsoft. Experience the best of both macOS and Windows with Parallels Desktop for Mac, unlocking powerful performance and seamless interaction. Drag and drop files and images between Windows and Mac Apps. Open files on Finder with Windows. Play Windows-exclusive games on your Mac.

