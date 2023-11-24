Roku’s latest Ultra 4K AirPlay 2 streamer hits nicest price of the year at $69, more from $17

Amazon is now offering the latest Roku Ultra 2022 AirPlay 2 4K Streaming Media Player for $69 shipped. This is the recently-refreshed version which normally sells for $100 and is now $31 off. It’s $1 under our previous mention and the second-best price yet at within cents of the all-time low. This is the best price in 2023. Roku’s flagship streaming media player was updated last year to include the brand’s new Voice Remote Pro. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what’s new and then head below for other Roku Black Friday deals from $17.

This time around with the latest Roku Ultra, much of the actual streaming experience remains the same. There’s still 4K HDR playback, which is being joined by support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as HomeKit and AirPlay 2. Though with the updated remote, there’s now a rechargeable battery, dedicated Apple TV button, and lost remote finding technology to help make this one of the more compelling streamers on the block right now.

Roku Ultra features:

Roku Ultra is the ultimate streaming player, fully loaded with all of our best features. Enjoy powerful, smooth streaming with channels that launch in a snap and our best wireless, now with up to 50% more range. Watch in extraordinary Dolby Vision HDR picture and experience 3D Dolby Atmos sound when you pair it with a compatible sound system.

