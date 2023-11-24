Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 sees Black Friday deal to $1,300 (Save $500), Z Flip 5 $800

The early Black Friday deals are going live, and Amazon is setting the pace on the Android side of the savings by offering the best price we’ve ever seen on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Now selling the unlocked 256GB foldable for $1,299.99 shipped, you’re looking at $500 in savings. This is down from the usual $1,800 going rate and marking a new all-time low in the process. It’s $200 under our last mention, and on top of being the best discount ever, is also undercutting the Pixel Fold price cut by another $100. We take a closer look at the whole experience in our hands-on review and then break down the full experience below the fold.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form-factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before all while sliming down the overall thickness.

Amazon is now also offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $799.99. This is $200 off the usual $1,000 price tag and delivering the best price we’ve seen to date as a match of the all-time low. Today’s offer also includes the elevated 512GB capacity at $919.99. That’s also $200 off the usual $1,120 price tag and marking the best discount yet. We break down the experience in our hands-on review, as well.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices than you’ll find on the Z Fold 5 with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Not changing it up all too much from last year’s model, there’s the same treatment that this smartphone’s bigger brother is getting with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip and refreshed hinge mechanism. The interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display remains the same, while the exterior panel is getting a major upgrade to take on the likes of Motorola with a larger design that can show much more content, has a full keyboard for replies, and can run full apps.

Today’s foldables arrive to join the rest of the Samsung Galaxy lineup on sale, as well as everything else in our Android guide this week. You’ll find the latest from Google getting in on the savings, as well as Motorola and other handsets up for grabs at the best prices of the year thanks to the early Black Friday savings.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features:

Streaming on the go with this big screen is a big deal; Unfold the massive 7.6″ screen* on Galaxy Z Fold5 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are. With Galaxy Z Fold5, enjoy mobile games on the cover screen or unfold the interior screen for a more immersive experience; With an impressive processor, power through with a high refresh rate and minimal input delays. With Dual-App Viewing, you can do more with more screen on Galaxy Z Fold5; Drag and drop photos into a text message, shop two sites side by side or stream videos while checking your feed

