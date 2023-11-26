Apple’s 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pros fall to new all-time lows from $2,199 (Save $1,300+)

Apple’s M1 Max MacBook Pro might not be the company’s latest, but it certainly is still one of the greatest releases out there. Right now, B&H is marking down the higher-end configuration 16-inch MacBook Pro through the end of the day. The 16-inch 1TB/32GB model clocks in at $2,199 shipped. That’s a massive $1,300 off the original $3,499 price tag and an extra $300 below any other discount we’ve seen in the past. If you’re not entirely sold on the performance improvements from the newer M2 and M3 Pro/Max chips, then it’s hard to beat going with such a deep clearance discount.

Apple’s previous-generation flagship MacBook Pro may not be the most recent release, but still arrives with much of the same refreshed form-factor as the newer models. M1 Max chip starts the improved form-factor and powers the experience that comes centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. So if you’re not sold on the performance gains of the new M2 iteration, today’s price cut is easily worth considering. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac.

If you need even higher specs from your portable machine, there’s some other M1 MacBook Pro deals live for Cyber Monday, too. Here are a pair of 16-inch M1 Max configurations on sale with up to $1,900 in savings attached.

By comparison, you’d pay more right now for Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro. That new release clocks in at $200 off alongside the rest of the Cyber Monday savings on Apple’s latest, but sports half the storage and RAM at $2,299. So for $100 less, you can step up to not only the Max chipset, but also to double the specs. Just don’t forget that you can currently save $400 on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro as a new all-time low of $1,599 arrives this holiday weekend.

More on the M1 Max MacBook Pro:

The system features the Apple M1 Max 10-Core Chip, which provides the power and performance needed to handle your professional workflows. The 16.2″ Liquid Retina XDR display features a 3456 x 2234 resolution, 1,000 nits of sustained brightness, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, P3 color gamut support, and more. With up to 1TB of SSD storage, you’ll be able to load massive files and launch apps quickly, enabling you to work with photo and video libraries from almost anywhere.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!