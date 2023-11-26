Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale goes live with online-only doorbusters and discounts

Walmart is kicking off its Cyber Monday sale today, offering up a collection of discounts that double down on the online savings following all of the Thanksgiving Week action. Right now, you can only lock-in the deals if you have a Walmart+ account, with the offers going live to everyone later today at 7 p.m. EST. Go check out everything in the sale right here.

Amongst pages of different offers, some of the best prices of the year are now live across tons of product categories. You’ll find discounts on the latest from Apple, as well as doorbusters on TVs, home goods, and far more. Many of the discounts are being matched at Amazon and other retailers, and we’ll be combing through to pull out all of the best offers. But in the meantime, just shop all of the price cuts over on the Walmart Cyber Monday landing page.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest holiday shopping news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. Just like how Amazon is setting the pace with an early sales event, we expect to see the same from Walmart and other retailers through November and beyond.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on BlueSky

Follow 9to5Toys on Threads

Follow 9to5Toys on Mastodon

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign up for 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!