QuietKat’s Lynx e-bike matches stylish form with 63-mile range function from $3,199 (Save $800)

We’ve seen tons of e-bike deals in the week building up to Cyber Monday, but the QuietKat Lynx still manages to stand out with its motorbike design. It’s also now on sale at Best Buy, dropping the e-bike down to $3,599.10 shipped. This is $400 off the usual $3,999 price tag and marking one of the first chances to save. There’s also something extra for my Best Buy members, as paid subscribers can lock-in an additional $400 in savings to drop the price to an even lower $3,199 all-time low. We previously took a look at what to expect from the Lynx over at Electrek.

If your average e-bike just isn’t cool enough for you to make the switch to something more environmentally-friendly, the QuietKat’s Lynx should challenge that notion with a motorbike-style design. There’s a full-suspension frame that steals the show, as well as heftier treads than your usual commuter alternative. Form-factor aside, it features some pretty impressive specs like a 63-mile range with 28 MPH top speeds. The Class 3 e-bike has a 1,000W mid-drive motor with a Tektro two-piston hydraulic disc brake display. An integrated headlight means you can ride in low-light conditions, and the different modes ensure you can traverse more than just city streets.

As a quick reminder, the My Best Buy Plus plan will cost you $49.99 per year and its higher My Best Buy Total counterpart will run you $179.99. Those landing pages courtesy of the retailer break down just what the difference between the two different memberships are – although we can definitely recommend just going with the Plus plan unless you need added tech support and savings on repairs. And with an extra $70 in savings, buying that membership does mean you’re making out for less.

QuietKat Lynx e-bike features:

1000w mid-drive motor with Variable Power Output Technology allows you to select between Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, and Unlimited Modes. Torque sensor matches the amount of pedal assist needed with your natural power output resulting in more range and a smoother ride, or select Cadence Sensor in the settings for more consistent power output. Premium suspensionDurable mechanical coil shocks. Premium Tektro two-piston hydraulic disc brakes give you maximum control and heat dissipation.

