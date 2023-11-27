ZAGG launches 40% off Cyber Monday sale with new lows on MagSafe chargers and more

ZAGG is rolling out the Cyber Monday red carpet today, launching its biggest sale of the year. Right now you can take 40% off just about everything the brand sells – be it mophie’s lineup of popular chargers, ZAGG iPad keyboards and stylus, or just some other way to upgrade your Apple setup. Shipping is free across the board, as well. The deals this time around apply once you add an item to your cart, and we break down all of our favorite below. But you could just shop the pages and pages of deals directly from ZAGG, too.

An easy highlight has one of the first chances to save on one of the company’s new releases. The mophie 3-in-1 extendable MagSafe stand just began shipping, and is now down to $89.97. This 40% discount is of course on-par with the rest of the ZAGG sale today, and lands from the usual $150 price tag as a new all-time low. We’ve seen 25, 30, and even 35% off sales in the past, but today’s discount is the first time that pricing has fallen this far on the new debut.

The new mophie 3-in-1 extendable MagSafe stand arrives with the ability to charge up your iPhone 15, as well as other gear in your Apple kit with one streamlined footprint. There’s Apple Watch fast charging support, as well as a 5W Qi pad, both of which are joined by a telescoping MagSafe mount with full 15W speeds. It really is the latter that makes this one stand out from the competition, allowing you to adjust the height of your iPhone for taking FaceTime or Zoom calls and the like. We break down what’s to like this time around in our launch coverage, too.

There’s also tons of other gear for your Apple setup on sale, too. 

mophie 3-in-1 extendable MagSafe stand features:

The 3-in-1 extendable stand with MagSafe delivers up to 15W of power to your phone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Charge all three simultaneously at their fastest speeds. Video chat or make hands-free calls while your phone charges. The extendable stand and adjustable head let you find the perfect, flattering viewing angle. This space-saving stand is your ultimate charging solution.

