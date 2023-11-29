LEGO debuts a pair of new holiday gift with purchases with Wintertime Carriage Ride and Christmas ornaments

Today we’re getting a first look at a pair of upcoming LEGO gift with purchase sets debuting ahead of the holidays. The upcoming Wintertime Carriage Ride sets the pace as a gorgeous addition to this year’s Winter Village set, and comes joined by a trio of brick-built ornaments on the Christmas Decor Set.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

As the LEGO Group always does ahead of the holidays, the company is revealing a pair of upcoming promotional sets to entice shoppers to spend a little more of their cash directly at its own storefront. As retailers like Amazon and Walmart are doubling down on cash discounts on sets, LEGO has opted to release special kits that you can only get by shopping with the company directly.

Today, we have a pair of those models being revealed ahead of their release sometime in December. We don’t yet have an exact idea of what time frame the kits will run through, or how much you’ll have to spend in order to earn them, but we can at least show them off.

First up is LEGO set number 40603, the Wintertime Carriage Ride. This 153-piece build assembles an absolutely adore little horse-drawn carriage. It includes three minifigures alongside the steed figure, with some golden accenting. It’s a very good model by on its own, but is even better as a companion to this year’s Winter Village set. I mean, what’s better than staying at an Alpine Lodge than being able to go on a Christmas carriage ride. Your minifigures are just so lucky!

You can check out the listing page for the set over on the official LEGO Shop site ahead of the news on how to score it.

Journey into the most wonderful time of the year with the LEGO® Wintertime Carriage Ride (40603) Christmas building set. Discover minifigures of the driver and 2 passengers and delight in building the turnable carriage, which has a dark red interior, golden wheels and a trunk at the back for storage. Once complete, the set makes a gorgeous addition to any LEGO holiday collection and is sure to delight LEGO fans of all ages.

For builders who would rather deck the halls with some brick-built ornaments, the Christmas Decor set is also hitting the scene as kit number 40604. This set is created by Pixar’s Chris McVeigh, who has been releasing his own festive builds for years now. There’s three different colors of ornament in the 182-piece build, with red, green, and yellow Christmas tree ornaments.

These are going to be a big hit, especially for anyone who could use a few more ornaments up on the tree. I’m particularly excited about being able to hang these up on my tree once they debut next month. Each one stands 3 inches tall and includes a LEGO element that lets you hang them right up – no need for your own ribbon or one of those metal hooks.

Enjoy a magical festive project and build 3 colorful holiday decorations with the LEGO® Christmas Decor Set (40604). Designed by LEGO legend Chris McVeigh, who’s known for displaying his awesome holiday creations on social media, the ornament design is new and features 3 seasonal colors to mix and match. Complete the project with loved ones to create special memories and then add the decorations to your LEGO holiday collection.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!